Inaya Day Teams Up With 45 Riots on Live-Music Remake and Remixes of an Iconic Chart-Topping House Music Hit

Inaya Day, named one of Billboard's Greatest of All Time Dance Club Artists, teams up with NYC music collective 45 Riots on "Horny '22", a live-music remake of the iconic chart-topping house music hit on which she was originally featured.

Delivering a fresh new spin on the classic, Inaya's powerful vocals are augmented with 45 Riots' energized live ensemble band performance. Additional "Horny '22" remixes by Nick Jay & Jean Luc, Marcus Knight, Liam Keegan, Knobs Barkley, Shona SA, and DJ Fresh SA are currently available exclusively on Traxsource.com, with a wider release across streaming outlets on Friday, June 3rd.

"Horny '22", along with 11 remixes, reimagines the hit dance music single released in 1998 by Mousse T. feat. Hot 'n' Juicy with vocal chorus provided by Inaya Day. The original reached #2 on the UK Singles Chart and stayed on the chart for 17 weeks. It also reached #1 on the Italian Singles Chart as well as the German Dance Chart.

"I recorded the original version in 1998 and, since then, I've always wanted to record a version with a live band," says Inaya. "I sing with 45 Riots almost every week, so naturally, I asked the CEO, Adam Mason, if the band would take the journey with me. Adam arranged for us all to go to the studio where we made a recording over the course of an afternoon. That day was the first time that the band had ever played the song, and they slayed it as if they'd played it all their lives."

Adam Mason, CEO/Musical Director and Producer of 45 Riots, adds, "Inaya is one of the most awesome vocalists I've ever heard - as in the hair on the back of your neck standing up every time she sings. When she came to me with the idea to remake "Horny '98" with a full live band there was no need to even think about it - I was in!"

He continues, "We discussed ideas for our collaboration and I shared some ideas I had for the music and instrumentation, which included utilizing upright bass, percussion, a full horn section, and Hammond B3 organ (alongside keys, guitar, and drums). The recording and music video we captured that day showcases the joy of our collaboration, from Inaya's powerhouse vocal ad libs to the band jamming super hard live in the studio."

