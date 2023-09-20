In This Moment Release Bjork Cover 'Army of Me'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated act In This Moment releases the third new song with a stirring cover of Bjork’s “ARMY OF ME” off their forthcoming new studio album GODMODE out October 27, 2023 via BMG.

“I was a teenager when I first got into Bjork. I was mesmerized by her. She has a really inspiring energy to a lot of her stuff, an enlightening feeling. She's just so innovative and groundbreaking and inspiring and magical,” says vocalist Maria Brink.

Guitarist Chris Howorth adds, “Maria played me three different Bjork songs to see which I thought would be the best. This was the one. I didn't know it was gonna come out as cool as it is. It's so rockin’.”

The L.A.-based band’s upcoming eighth album GODMODE finds Brink and guitarist Chris Howorth writing the most powerful songs of their career.

Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush) and marks a new high for the quintet, further cementing their legacy in the heavy music world.

“There’s a spontaneity in this album that you can hear. It's a little more visceral. And that we're not with Kevin [Churko], who has done all our albums except for our very first, fans will hear those differences too, which is really cool and exciting for us,” says Howorth. “We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to hear what we’ve created.”

In support of the new album, In This Moment have announced their Fall 2023 co-headline KISS OF DEATH TOUR with Ice Nine Kills. The twenty-two city tour kicks off on November 3 at Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana making stops across the U.S in Cincinnati, Atlanta, New York City, as well as multiple stops throughout Florida before the final show at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV on December 2.

IN THIS MOMENT Tour Dates

11/3 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

11/4 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live *

11/5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater *

11/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Blue Ribbon Pavilion

11/8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/9 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

11/11 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center *

11/12 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace *

11/14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Arena

11/16 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

11/17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

11/18 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

11/21 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

11/24 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

11/25 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

11/27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

11/28 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

11/30 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

12/1 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

12/2 - Wheeling, WV - Wesbanco Arena

* In This Moment Only

