Imanbek And Martin Jensen Reveal Visual For 'I'm Just Feelin' (Du Du Du)'

As two of the electronic music scene's most exciting artists to emerge in recent years, Imanbek and Martin Jensen have collided their worlds with a fresh flair for the exciting collaboration 'I'm Just Feelin' (Du Du Du)' that has been rocking charts, livesets and beyond this season, with almost 10 million streams and 14 million Tik Tok tags and counting as a sure-fire hit. With its hypnotic, unavoidable melody, sugary-sweet, sultry vocal, and reverberating bass that presents a radio-ready house anthem, the pairing are now pleased to unveil the otherworldly, mesmerising visuals to the anthem of the Spring.

Watch the video below!



Transporting the viewer to a future, desert-style dystopia of vast sandy landscapes paired with out-of-this-world space crafts, a shimmering solar system and stunning hypervisuals are explored, the beauty of the digital and the physical colliding is conveyed through a female form of AI robotics to tell a story that swells with originality, standing side-by-side as an extension of the forward-thinking release, projecting a strong aesthetic to match both artists' Titanium-strength presence and blazing production skills.



With 'I'm Just Feelin' (Du Du Du)' already receiving support across prime-time International BBC Radio 1 and superstar DJ Duo NERVO, these captivating visuals follow off the back of both artists' colossal industry success. Take Imanbek's remix of SAINt JHN's 'Roses' that has been streamed in excess of over 700 million times, peaking at #1 on the official singles chart in the UK, Ireland, The Netherlands and Australia, the #1 Global Shazam hot spot for 10 weeks and landing Imanbek the #41 most streamed Spotify artist position globally. Martin Jensen has also stood as a prominent figure with over 1 billion artist streams and platinum certifications for releases including 'Solo Dance', 'Nobody' with James Arthur and remixes for Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry, as well as livestreaming from unique locations including the Telia Parken National Stadium in his Native Denmark for his 'Me, Myself, Online' concept that has reached millions of viewers bi-weekly in partnership with streaming platform Twitch.

