I'm Glad It's You Share 'The Silver Cord' & Host Weekly Talk Show

I'm Glad It's You is happy to share the new single "The Silver Cord", the latest song from the forthcoming album Every Sun, Every Moon, due out May 15th on 6131 Records. The Redlands, CA band helmed by Kelley Bader recorded the new record with J. Robbins (Promise Ring, Against Me!, Jimmy Eat World). "The Silver Cord" follows lead singles "Big Sound" and "Myths". This summer they hit the road with Retirement Party for dates across the US.

Hear the new song below!

"'The Silver Cord' was written right as the main concept behind Every Sun, Every Moon was really starting to take shape," explains Bader, "and it was sort of a call back to the themes in 'Big Sound'. It was this idea of taking a displaced sense of spirituality and using it to explore the experience of loss. The main idea of the song uses the metaphor of wandering through another world to express this feeling of having severed your ties with your old life in order to find something or someone you've lost, and then feeling stuck in that search, wondering if it's possible to go back to something you used to be."

This week, Bader also announced the launch of Glad Channel. A weekly talk show featuring special guests, song performances, and other topics of discussion hosted live on Instagram. Showtimes will be announced via IGIY social media accounts and Bader is currently taking requests for guests and episode topics. The second episode will go live this Friday, April 10th at 4 pm PST and will be available after the fact via YouTube. Follow IGIY's Instagram page for updates.

I'm Glad It's You's new album, described by Stereogum as "a collection of melodious guitar songs gripped by guilt, grief, and questioned faith," is a reaction to the tragic van accident the band experienced while on the road in 2017. Every Sun, Every Moon deals with the grieving process of losing a close friend, while choosing to focus on the positive impacts that person had on their lives. The result is a dynamic collection of songs, ranging from truly upbeat and catchy to more introspective and grievous, all imbued with understandably potent lyrical undertones. At once a celebration of a meaningful life and a wail of sorrow in their absence, Every Sun, Every Moon eludes expectation.





