Ida Mae Release New Single 'Wild Flying Dove' From New Album 'Thunder Above You'

The track is the third song to be released from their forthcoming album Thunder Above You out on October 6th.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

he Nashville / London-based duo Ida Mae released their swaggering new single “Wild Flying Dove,” the third song to be released from their forthcoming album Thunder Above You out on October 6th.

Honing another heady dose of those riveting indie-blues-rock aesthetics they are bringing back for their latest record, “Wild Flying Dove” stands as one of the more infectious and hip-shaking additions to their next full-length. With its fresh and swinging grooves that perfectly complement their vibrant dual vocal performance throughout, Ida Mae continues to cement themselves as one of the more exciting names on the rise right now.

The 11 song collection was conceived following Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean discovering she was pregnant while on tour with Willie Nelson and Lucinda Williams in San Francisco. They decamped to the English countryside of Norwich and teamed with longtime collaborators Ethan Johns, who contributed drums on the album, and bassist Nick Pini (Laura Marling, Nick Mulvey), to record the album live to tape in just 7 days. 

Chris Turpin describes the inspiration behind the song writing, "Wild Flying Dove was a line I pulled from an old folk song found in a ballad book of the British Isles. It was a delicate and beautiful lyric that whispered of a yearning love. I wanted to re-voice the line into something tougher with a stronger female character punching through. A song more of love struck, Bonnie & Cylde-esque obsession. 

The track follows the release of the ballad “Lost on Your Time” and the rhythm-laden “My Whispers Are Wildfire” which Guitar World proclaimed, “There’s a little bit of Tom Waits’ guitarist Marc Ribot to be heard in Chris Turpin’s animalistic playing here… the British roots player seems to use his six-string to summon a sort of grunting, shuffling beast – the solo sounds less like something let off the leash and more like a sort of choked spirit howling and straining to escape.”

Please also note: The release date of their forthcoming third album Thunder Above You has moved back to October 6th due to logistical challenges with physical product fulfillment.

Thunder Above You was inspired by the dramatic landscapes the duo witnessed while traversing 46 states touring with artists like Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Marcus King and Greta Van Fleet. Around the time the band were beginning to think about recording their third album, Turpin had found himself drawn towards the English folk music of his childhood. “Much of my teenage years were spent obsessing over what bands like Free and Led Zeppelin were listening to, and as a teenager I’d go to my local arts centre and see people like Martin Simpson and Bert Jansch perform,” he recalls. “As I’ve got older I’ve begun to rediscover them, Nick Drake, and John Martyn. So I began to lean more into the British folk world, and that’s definitely expressed itself on the album.”

Ida Mae’s 2021 album Click Click Domino earned wide acclaim from outlets including Under the Radar, American Songwriter, Wonderland, Clash Magazine, Live for Live Music as well as Rolling Stone who writes of the title track, “With guitar assistance from shred wizard Marcus King, the tune is a heaving mass of scuzzy blues-rock riffs and thunderous drums that indicts social media for its isolating, alienating effects… Somewhere, Jack White is busy looking for new amp settings.”

Ida Mae Tour Dates

08/24/23 - 08/27/23 - Kettering, UK - Greenbelt Festival
11/02/23 - Zürich, Switzerland - Papiersaal
11/03/23 - La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland - Bikini Test
11/04/23 - Basel, Switzerland - Sommercasino
11/07/23 - Munich, Germany - Strom
11/09/23 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub
11/13/23 - Cologne, Germany - LUXOR
11/21/23 - Manchester, UK - The Lodge (Deaf Institute)
11/22/23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Stereo
11/23/23 - Leeds, UK - Lending Room
11/28/23 - London, England - The Lower Third
11/29/23 - Brighton, England - The Hope & Ruin
12/02/23 - Norwich, England - Norwich Arts Centre
12/07/23 - Cardiff, Wales - Clwb Ifor Bach
12/08/23 - Bristol, England - The Louisiana

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley



