Iconic Punk Rock Band, X, Releases New Music for First Time in 30 Years

Released today via Fat Possum, "Delta 88 Nightmare," newly recorded music from the iconic punk rock band, X, along with the video directed by Henry Mortensen, premiering today on Rolling Stone.



The 7" will be released on November 29.



Earlier this year, the original foursome - Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake went into the studio together to record fresh material for the first time since 1985's "Ain't Love Grand." Five songs were recorded over the course of two days with producer Rob Schnapf. The first of these new songs is the recorded version of an older X song, "Delta 88 Nightmare," which previously was only included as a bonus track on the 2001 reissue of "Los Angeles" in demo form - never as a fully recorded and mixed track. The song is available today as a 7" with the flip side being the newly recorded "Cyrano de Berger's Back," one of the earliest songs John wrote for the band that became X.



The iconic punk rock band, X, recently announced their annual Holiday tour plans. Hitting theWest Coast for X-Mas '19, their annual holiday tour will stop in San Juan Capistrano, Sacramento, Sonoma, San Francisco, Seattle before finishing up on December 19 & 20 with hometown Los Angeles finale shows. The Blasters will join X on all shows except Sonoma and Seattle. X will also appear at the Wonderfront Festival in San Diego on November 24th. Tickets for X-Mas '19 are on sale now.



Formed in 1977, X quickly established themselves as one of the best bands in the first wave of LA's flourishing punk scene; becoming legendary leaders of a punk generation. Featuring vocalist Exene Cervenka, vocalist/bassist John Doe, guitarist Billy Zoom, and drummer DJ Bonebrake, their debut 45 was released on the seminal Dangerhouse label in 1978, followed by seven studio albums released from 1980-1993. X's first two studio albums, Los Angeles and Wild Gift are ranked by Rolling Stone among the top 500 greatest albums of all time. Over the years, the band has released several critically acclaimed albums, topped the musical charts with regularity and performed their iconic hits on top television shows such as Letterman and American Bandstand. In 2017, the band celebrated their 40th anniversary in music with a Grammy Museum exhibit opening, a Proclamation from the City of Los Angeles and being honored at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, where Exene threw out the first pitch and John Doe sang the National Anthem. The band continues to tour with the original line-up.

X-Mas '19 Holiday Tour

November 11 - Wonderfront Festival, San Diego, CA *

November 29 - The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

November 30 - The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

December 1 - The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano

December 5 - Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

December 7 - Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma, CA

December 9 - The Independent, San Francisco, CA

December 10 - The Independent, San Francisco, CA

December 11 - The Independent, San Francisco, CA

December 15 - The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

December 16 - The Crocodile, Seattle, WA

December 19 - Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA

December 20 - Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA



*Festival Date





