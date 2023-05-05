Icona Pop Drop Summer-Ready Single 'Shit We Do For Love'

Hot on the heels of their latest club release 'Faster', Icona Pop return today with 's We Do For Love', a collaboration with long time writing partner, rising Swedish artist Yaeger out on the 5th of May via Ultra.

The club-ready dance track with its infectious hook and catchy lyrics is equal parts inspired by the late 90's rave scene as it is by Icona Pop themselves, offering fans yet another taste of what's to come from the duo's hotly anticipated second studio album.

Speaking about the track, Aino & Caroline reveal:

"This one is so fresh, we literally took it from the studio session and gave it to the label to release and asked them to move everything else. We were in the studio together with our friend and writing partner Hanna Yaeger talking about the craziest stuff we've ever done for love, we all had so many fun crazy stories. It just came together in a way that felt so current and urgent we had to release it straight away."

's We Do For Love' follows the release of 'Faster' which has been gaining traction on the club circuit and at dance radio, with early support from Charlie Hedges at BBC Radio 1, Claptone, Taiki Nulight, Bingo Players, Rawle Night Long at SiriusXM, TS7, Paco Osuna, Fedde Le Grand, CODES, Swanky Tunes, Sam Supplier at Rinse FM, Mike McFly, Juicy M, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, SkiiTour, Ruben Mandolini, Gettoblaster, Jaksan, Sugarstarr, Alec Monopoly, FOOLiE, MorganJ and more.

Earlier this spring, Icona Pop took over Miami Music Week, which saw them play a series of DJ parties with the likes of Sam Feldt, Robin Schulz and Galantis.

Last year, Icona Pop graced the clubs worldwide with the irresistible 'You're Free' joined by legendary singer, songwriter, DJ, and producer Ultra Naté, paying homage to the 1997 Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart #1 hit 'Free.' Preceding the release of 'You're Free' was the 10-year anniversary of the duo's hit single, 'I Love It' (feat. Charli XCX); commemorated with a re-imagining of the track by Caroline and Aino, alongside producers Osrin and Ellis.

Icona Pop continue to slay since the release of their 2013 full-length debut, This Is... Icona Pop, which received critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork and Rolling Stone and featured on the iconic HBO series 'Girls' and a popular Saturday Night Live sketch. They canvased the globe on sold out tours with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and One Direction and joined Tiësto for the banger 'Let's Go' in 2014.

Along the way, the duo has performed alongside everyone from Avicii to The Chainsmokers as well as gracing the stages of Ultra, Tomorrowland, Mark Ronson's Club Heartbreak, and more. Since then, they have consistently filled the gap in music when it comes to electro pop crossover, including a series of powerhouse collaborations in 2021, with SOFI TUKKER (WATCH), "Off My Mind" and VIZE (LISTEN), and more.