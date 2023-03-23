Ice Spice Added to Goverrnors Ball 2023 Lineup

Founders Entertainment is thrilled to announce the addition of Ice Spice to the Governors Ball Music Festival's 2023 lineup. The Bronx native, dubbed "Rap's New Princess" by the New York Times, has risen to stardom thanks to an impeccable string of hits including "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" which features fellow Governors Ball 2023 performer PinkPantheress.

Governors Ball 2023 is set to take place in its new home among the trees in historic Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th. The twelfth edition of the festival features a lineup of 60+ performing artists including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and ODESZA.

Tickets for Governors Ball 2023 are available for purchase while supplies last via GovBall.com.

After two successful years at Citi Field, like a true New Yorker the Governors Ball Music Festival is on the move again, packing up its famed tattooed Lady Liberty statue and making the short trip to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Patrons will have plenty of space to spread out on grassy lawns and shady tree groves as they take in performances and enjoy refreshing beverages and culinary delights (including select vendors from Queens Night Market favorites) throughout the day.

A return to the long running festival's traditional park-side setting (after leaving Randall's Island Park in 2021), the new location combines the easy accessibility festival fans loved about Citi Field (multiple transportation options include the MTA's 7 train line, the LIRR), with an inviting green space as the perfect setting for a weekend of great music, good times and amazing food.

Founders Entertainment is proud to make The Governors Ball a small part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park's storied history, and honored to be a part of the Queens community. In 2023, in addition to making a donation to the Music Forward Foundation's scholarship program (providing scholarships to youth from under-resourced communities interested in working in the music industry), the Governors Ball Gives Back program will work to support the Queens community by partnering with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC).

These local non profits will have a presence at the festival, and Governors Ball is supporting them via festival partner Propeller, where fans can earn a free ticket to Governors Ball 2023 via donating to and volunteering their time towards local community service projects and other initiatives. Beyond supporting and highlighting local organizations, Governors Ball is also proud to welcome young musicians from the local community to perform at the festival, with future festival stars from School of Rock Queens and School of Rock Brooklyn kicking things off on Friday and Sunday.

Visit govball.com/explore to keep up to date on non-profit partners and volunteer opportunities for the 2023 festival.

In a year of big announcements, the 2023 edition of the festival sees the introduction of the GA+ ticket type as well, featuring access to air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive centrally located lounge area with shade, seating, and its own exclusive bar, food vendors and water refill stations.

The GA+ lounge will also include a dedicated concierge for GA+ ticket holders to assist with their festival needs. VIP and Platinum ticket options will also be available, featuring their own exclusive lounges and viewing areas at each stage, exclusive bars and food vendors, concierge, storage lockers and mobile charging units, premium entrance and other amenities. For full details on each ticket type visit GovBall.com/Tickets for more information.