INDIGO DE SOUZA Announces New Album & Shares First Single

Today, Indigo De Souza announces her full length album, and first for Saddle Creek - Any Shape You Take out August 27th. To mark the occasion, she releases the first single, "Kill Me" and its wild companion video directed by Jordan Alexander. The video was inspired by the cake sitting culture originated by multimedia artist, performer and cam girl, Lindsay Dye. Any Shape You Take was produced by Indigo and Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee) and is available for pre-order now. An exclusive blue-lagoon vinyl will be available via www.indigodesouza.com and Saddle Creek will also issue exclusive "tropical taffy" and "supernova" vinyl editions.

Indigo De Souza on "Kill Me":

"I wrote 'Kill Me' sometime in 2018 when I was really tired and fed up in a lot of ways. I was deeply consumed in a big crazy love and coming to terms with the reality of living with mental illness. I recorded myself stream-of-conscious singing it on the kitchen floor at night with my laptop cam. I found the video about a year later, and could barely recognize the person singing. It was such a strange feeling watching the video because I couldn't remember writing the song, but little bits and pieces of it felt familiar to me. It felt like it had been a lot longer than a year."

Video director Jordan Alexander on "Kill Me" video:

"We wanted to make a film about performance and stage an event that would get the crew and actors going. Cake sitting is this wonderful art form, rampant with metaphors of creation and destruction, engaging in equal parts with desire and disgust. It lends itself to the song and Indigo came over to test it out and was way better at it than I am."

On Any Shape You Take, Indigo De Souza explores the human relationship to change, the rigid forces that prevent it and ultimately the freedom that comes with it. She has always grown up in a world of contradictions, raised in a small conservative town in the mountains of North Carolina, but with a Brazillian Bossa Nova guitarist father and visual artist mother (who created the album art for both her debut and Any Shape You Take). Her mother encouraged her to channel her shyness and feelings of being an outsider into art and bought her a guitar. She began playing guitar herself at 9 and writing songs by 11. Art and music pushed her to seek out a broader community and to also pursue her own internal exploration. Moving to Asheville at age 16 gave her the community and freedom she was after. It also brought her to a renowned group of musicians including Brad Cook, who together with De Souza produced Any Shape You Take. With Cook and engineers/producers Alex Farrar and Adam McDaniel, Indigo recorded the new album at Betty's, Sylvan Esso's studio in Chapel Hill, NC allowing her to move past the limitations of a home studio.

After the self-release of her debut album I Love My Mom, De Souza went out on supporting tours for Alex G, Beach Bunny and Hippo Campus. Her incredible stage presence helped develop a community of dedicated fans. The album has clocked nearly 8 million streams to date. At the forefront of all of De Souza's projects is her magnetism-her unique quality of spirit that is both buoyant and wise and the freedom she gives herself to explore all of her multitudes. With Any Shape You Take we see an artist fearlessly pushing boundaries and relaying her journey of self-discovery in frank terms. It's this admixture of honesty and pliability that makes De Souza one of the most exciting artists to watch this year.

