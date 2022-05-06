IDK Unveils Collaborative Project 'Simple.' Produced by Kaytranada

Today, Maryland rap star IDK unleashes his highly anticipated new project Simple., produced in full by GRAMMY®-winning dance music auteur Kaytranada.

The 8-track release arrives via Clue/Warner Records and features official single "Breathe" as well as previously released singles "Taco," an uptempo hit that brings the 29-year-old rapper's wit to the dancefloor, and "Dog Food," a triumphant reunion between IDK and frequent collaborator Denzel Curry.

"There's a neighborhood in my city called "Simple City". It gets its name because you can get killed for any simple reason. Simple City is also the birthplace of Marvin Gaye. I wanted to tell the story of Simple City in a way that it's never been told before. From drug abuse to crime and murder, I wanted to cover what it feels like to be from Simple City and teach the world that the fix to helping disadvantaged Black communities isn't as simple as you think. The way people view our mentalities is a straightforward thing. There's a lot of depth and it should be handled with care. I wanted to create a project where people can 'dance to real s'". - IDK

Simple. is IDK's first full-length rap project helmed entirely by Kaytranada, who has brought his trademark groove to collaborations across the pop spectrum, from Snoop Dogg and Pharrell to Mary J. Blige and The Internet. IDK, a consummate musical omnivore stretches Kaytranada into new creative territory.

Nowhere is that clearer on songs like "Breathe" where nocturnal R&B collides with moody '80s synthpop. "Lemme catch my breath," he coos lightly, while later on "The Code" IDK unloads sharp bars over a piano-led beat that recalls Kanye's Graduation era. But the house-hop romps that fans are waiting to soundtrack their summer are here, too.

The project is IDK's first since 2021's confessional and guest-laden USEE4YOURSELF, which featured Young Thug, Offset, Swae Lee, the late great DMX, and more. The critically acclaimed offering received praise from NPR, Billboard, Office, i-D, NME, and more. Simple. now finds both artists in peak form, pushing each other to new limits. Sometimes synergy is that simple.

IDK will be celebrating Simple. with a special NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert featuring veteran hip-hop producer and multi-instrumentalist Mike Dean on May 18. Follow IDK on Instagram for more information.

Listen to the new single here: