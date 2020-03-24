Hunter Hayes To Perform 'In The Lab' Music Sessions On YouTube

Multi-platinum selling recording artist and songwriter Hunter Hayes, announces he will perform live music sessions titled "In The Lab" beginning Tuesday March 24, for the next four weeks. Released via his YouTube channel, in support of the #StayHome and Jam #WithMe livestream sessions, each episode ranging between 12 and 15 minutes, will feature Hayes building his songs from scratch. A front row seat to Hayes in his element, fans will experience firsthand how he comes up with arrangements in real time. Hunter's incredible proficiency at such a wide variety of instruments allow him to re-approach each song with a new energy. Hunter states, "It's like taking my studio on the road. The show gets built in front you. Every night, we start from scratch, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Hayes performances will be live and recorded in advance and shared on YouTube Premieres on the following dates:

In The Lab Release Schedule:

Tuesday, March 24

Tuesday, March 31

Tuesday, April 7

Tuesday, April 14

After finding out his show was cancelled last week, Hayes immediately wanted to put on a show for his fans right in the comfort of their living room. In less than 48 hours, he built a new concert for everyone under quarantine with his show titled #Rescheduled. Live on his YouTube from Nashville, Tennessee, Hayes played the following setlist for his fans:

1. Still

2. Madness

3. One Shot

4. Wild Blue

5. Night And Day

6. One Good Reason

7. Everybody's Got Somebody But Me

8. Dear God

9. Wanted

10. Tattoo

11. I Want Crazy

Watch #Rescheduled below!

Part of a trilogy, Hayes released his album Wild Blue (Part 1) last summer. The album celebrates a period of growth and offered a way for the young country star to hit restart, by putting it all down in his art. Hayes recently shared the music video for his song "Night and Day," which features the singer using his musical talents playing both guitar and drums in between shots. The song is about a relationship and the mixed signals one receives as romance begins to blossom.





