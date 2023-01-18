Hunter Hayes Releases 'Sober' From Red Sky Album Due This Spring

Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist and platinum-selling artist Hunter Hayes released "Sober" today, from his upcoming album Red Sky, due this spring.

In discussing the upbeat pop song, Hayes said, "'Sober' speaks to confidence and self-worth because I want to be loved as I am, without pretending to be anything else. It's not about drinking really, it's about many different forms of 'intoxication'" - watch/share the official video.

The single follows his timeless song "Friend," which was released in October 2022. "I'm not looking for a lover, I'm just asking for a friend," said Hayes on the track that was written in collaboration with Rollo (Noah Cyrus, Ava Max, Charli XCX) and Dan Gleyzer (Meghan Trainor, Madison Beer). From emotive vocals to its double entendres, Hayes' musical prowess explores what it means to inspire others through music.

Hunter Hayes is an embodiment of the type of musician that embraces change and strives to rewrite the rules. After debuting on the scene with a platinum-certified album, Hayes has charted his own path, moving from his country roots into the genre-bending world that he was destined for.

On his forthcoming new album Red Sky, the singer-songwriter is executing at the highest level of his musical career, crafting memorable melodies and instantly catchy hooks albeit with a top-notch musician's discerning ear. His music is both a reflection of his influences and a product of his prodigious multi-instrumental talents, reflected by the fact that he plays every instrument on his records.

The Louisiana native has garnered over two billion on-demand global streams since the release of his debut album, along with six gold and platinum-certified singles. In addition to his legendary headlining shows, Hayes has also toured with superstars like Taylor Swift and has headlined sold-out shows across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia. With over 50 award nominations and wins, including five GRAMMY© nominations, Hayes is just getting started.

Watch the new music video here:

Credit: Andrew Zaeh