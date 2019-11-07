Hungry Music Co-Founder Worakls Continues His European Orchestra Tour

Having kicked off in Paris in February last year the Workals Orchestra Tour has been effortlessly selling out shows across France with more than twenty shows to date including performances in Lyon, Toulouse and Marseille.

With part two of the tour kicking off on 25th October with sold out shows in Geneva and Zurich, Worakls is expanding throughout the rest of Europe bringing his enchanting twenty piece classical orchestra to some of the most coveted concert halls. This included three sold out shows at the beginning of November in Lillie and Luxembourg as well as a packed out 6,000 person show in Paris at Zenith La Villette on November 1st.

Relive the Worakls Orchestra experience with a show at Chateau La Coste in Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade, filmed and broadcasted live for Cercle - Watch it here

Inspired by Worakls' 2019 album 'Orchestra', an intelligent mixture of emotive electronic sounds paired with orchestral and cinematic elements, the Worakls Orchestra Tour will conclude with ten more shows spanning three months, finishing up for an already sold out show in Amsterdam at the infamous Melkweg on February 8th 2020.

Worakls added: "Mixing in two worlds, classical and electronic, past and present. I was wrong, it's not an end in itself, but rather a new beginning."

With past releases on Hungry Music including the melodic driven 'Mellotron', 'Nocturne' and 'Sanctis', Worakls has established himself as one of the frontrunners of sonic exploration.

The two hours shows will span Worakls' 'Orchestra' album and with shows selling out fast this is one not to be missed.





