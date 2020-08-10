Hovvdy Shares New Single 'I'm Sorry'

The new single was co-produced by Andrew Sarlo.

Today, Austin, TX duo Hovvdy have released "I'm Sorry," a new single co-produced by Andrew Sarlo. Stacking on Will Taylor's growing pop sensibility, "I'm Sorry" carves a beat around the artist's hollowed-out, echoing vocals. Jumbled feelings in flux swirl a cloud of granular electronic ambience. "I'm sorry," he sings. "Going under the water again."

Listen below!

Of the song and stylistic venture, Taylor says: "'I'm Sorry' is about the mixed emotions when a relationship has to change or end. Grief and relief. We were excited to pull the guitars back to let the vocals and ambient textures shine. The clank and swing of the programmed drums create a resonance and energy that brings it all together."

Last month the band released another Sarlo-produced single, "Runner," which Paste said "finds the slowcore duo taking more risks with a fun rhythm and sonic buoyancy," and Stereogum called "extremely pretty."

Together as Hovvdy, Charlie Martin and Will Taylor hold together sonic memories. Warm, wistfulcaptures cohered on the Austin duo's third album, Heavy Lifter, less than a year ago. To follow, a balanced blend of remote and collaborative songwriting continued in their Texas homes.

