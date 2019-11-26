House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation Launches Auction

The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation today launched "Rocktion", a special holiday auction on ebay of music memorabilia and collectibles from legends such as Aretha Franklin, Ringo Starr, and Aerosmith plus VIP musical experiences with Khalid, Zac Brown and Jason Aldean. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit's music industry education programs for underserved youth.

The auction runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, 2019 on ebay and features specially culled items and exclusive experiences including:

Acoustic Washburn guitar signed by Ringo Starr and his All-Starr band.

This guitar was signed after a House of Blues performance in 2004.

Washburn electric guitar signed by Aretha Franklin, Wynonna Judd and Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes. This beautiful guitar features one-of-a-kind artwork modeled on the House of Blues "God Wall Images," which are religious symbols that represent many of the world's principal religions.

Signed Aerosmith drumhead by all members of the band.

Handwriten lyrics and signed Fender guitar by Julia Michaels.

Drumsticks signed by Sofia Carson.

'Ever The Same' sheet music signed by Rob Thomas.

2 Tickets to JINGLE BALL in Washington, D.C. or Miami, featuring Khalid, French Montana and more!

2 Tickets to a Concert and Meet and Greet with Jason Aldean.

2 Tickets to a Concert and Meet Greet with Zac Brown.

As part of the House of Blues and Live Nation Entertainment family, the Music Forward Foundation is focused on providing young people from diverse communities interested in music industry careers with artist development, educational and mentoring programs. It has impacted over 1 million young lives and invested $25 million in transformational music programs during the last 25 years.





