Hot Knives Share Lead Single 'Static Bloom'

On Friday, Brooklyn-based trio Hot Knives shared their lead single "Static Bloom." Northern Transmissions and Look At My Records featured the new single and announced their upcoming LP, Making Love To Make Music To Make Love To. MLTMMTMLT is out May 7th, and pre-orders for the limited run of vinyl are available via Bandcamp here.

Making Love To Make Music To Make Love To is Hot Knives' first full-length effort, a result of providence, and the end result of years of practice, planning, and meditation. MLTMMTMLT drips with the beauty and voracity of its rock and roll forebears while pushing into uncharted sonic territory.

Following a mystical experience that opened a channel of communication with the rock gods themselves, Hot Knives was tapped by the ghost of Jimi Hendrix to bear the torch of rock and roll. Songs like "Cosmogony" and "Metanoia" were divinely inspired straight from the source, while cuts like "Static Bloom" and "How to Recognise Different Types of Trees" surfaced through near-telepathic, focused collaborative writing. As the concept gained momentum and Hot Knives developed the sound, the album transitioned from a home-recorded DIY project to a full studio experience that conveys the transcendence, intensity, and depth of a Hot Knives live set. By a stroke of luck, a cold email to Sonic Boom (of Spacemen 3, Spectrum) resulted in vivid, mind-bending art that provided a visual aid that appropriately complements the album. The album will have a limited vinyl release of 100 on coke-bottle wax. Making Love To Make Music To Make Love To is due out May 7th.

Founded in 2017 in Brooklyn, Hot Knives is Tom, Joe, and Alex. All three band members have performed together since 2012 under different monikers and bands, morphing into their current form 5 years into the game.

Hot Knives is part MC5, part Funkadelic, part Butthole Surfers. Throwing back to the sound of electric psychedelia from 67-72, and adding in a bit of noisy bedroom punk weirdness of their own, Hot Knives create a face-melting blend of nostalgia and new rock n' roll. Elements of punk, funk, blues, and avant-garde drip and swirl together into the mandala that is Hot Knives.

The band's debut EP released in April 2018 - STATIC BLOOM is available via Bandcamp. Making Love To Make Music To Make Love To, the trio's debut full-length, is due out May 7th, 2021.

Listen to "Static Bloom" here:

Photo Credit: Charlie Jordan