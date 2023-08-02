Hooveriii Announce New Album & Share 'The Tall Grass'

Hooveriii (pronounced Hoover 3) have announced the October 13 release of their newest album, Pointe.
Hooveriii (pronounced Hoover 3) have announced the October 13 release of their newest album, Pointe via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Levitation. Today they also share the LP’s first single “The Tall Grass.”
Hooveriii frontman Bert Hoover shares, “born out of anxiety and necessity, ‘The Tall Grass’ is both part odyssey and part self deprecation. Presented as soft and atmospheric but rotting deep at its core. The never ending quest to leave the couch."
Pre-order Pointe here.
On Friday and Saturday, August 4 & 5, Hooveriii will be previewing some of the tracks on Pointe and playing old fan favorites during their set at this year’s Pickathon Festival in Happy Valley. On October 12 they will kick off their first tour in support of the new album as the direct support for Mudhoney.
They make a stop in New York City at Le Poisson Rouge on October 28 and at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 14 before the tour concludes in Seattle for a two-night stop at The Crocodile Showroom on November 19 (21+) and November 20 (all ages). Hooveriii previously opened for Mudhoney on their 2022 European tour.
Aug 4th - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
Aug 5th - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
Aug 26th - Lexington, KY @ Expansion Fest
Touring with Mudhoney
Oct 12 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
Oct 13 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge
Oct 14 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center
Oct 15 - Billings, MT @ The Pub Station Tap Room
Oct 18 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Oct 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
Oct 20 - Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
Oct 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
Oct 22 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
Oct 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Oct 25 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall
Oct 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Oct 27 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
Oct 28 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
Oct 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Oct 31 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
Nov 1 - Atlanta, GA @ EARL
Nov 2 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Nov 3 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone
Nov 4 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada
Nov 5 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub
Nov 8 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Nov 9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Nov 11 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
Nov 12 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Nov 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Nov 17 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
Nov 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom (21+)
Nov 19 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom (All Ages)
Photo by Alex Bulli
