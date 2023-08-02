Hooveriii Announce New Album & Share 'The Tall Grass'

Hooveriii (pronounced Hoover 3) have announced the October 13 release of their newest album, Pointe.

Aug. 02, 2023

Hooveriii (pronounced Hoover 3) have announced the October 13 release of their newest album, Pointe via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Levitation. Today they also share the LP’s first single “The Tall Grass.”  

Hooveriii frontman Bert Hoover shares, “born out of anxiety and necessity, ‘The Tall Grass’ is both part odyssey and part self deprecation. Presented as soft and atmospheric but rotting deep at its core. The never ending quest to leave the couch." 

Pre-order Pointe here.

On Friday and Saturday, August 4 & 5, Hooveriii will be previewing some of the tracks on Pointe and playing old fan favorites during their set at this year’s Pickathon Festival in Happy Valley. On October 12 they will kick off their first tour in support of the new album as the direct support for Mudhoney.  

They make a stop in New York City at Le Poisson Rouge on October 28 and at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 14 before the tour concludes in Seattle for a two-night stop at The Crocodile Showroom on November 19 (21+) and November 20 (all ages). Hooveriii previously opened for Mudhoney on their 2022 European tour. 

Hooveriii tour dates 

Aug 4th - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

Aug 5th - Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

Aug 26th - Lexington, KY @ Expansion Fest

Touring with Mudhoney

Oct 12 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

Oct 13 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

Oct 14 - Missoula, MT @ Zootown Arts Community Center

Oct 15 - Billings, MT @ The Pub Station Tap Room

Oct 18 - Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Oct 19 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Oct 20 - Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

Oct 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

Oct 22 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Oct 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Oct 25 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall

Oct 26 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Oct 27 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Oct 28 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

Oct 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Oct 31 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

Nov 1 - Atlanta, GA @ EARL

Nov 2 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Nov 3 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

Nov 4 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada

Nov 5 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

Nov 8 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Nov 9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Nov 11 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

Nov 12 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Nov 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Nov 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Nov 17 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

Nov 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom (21+)

Nov 19 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom (All Ages)

Photo by Alex Bulli 



