Hoodlum Releases New Album 'BROWN IN AMERICA'

Hailing from the streets of the Southside of San Antonio, rising rap artist Hoodlum is set to make waves with the release of his latest album, "Brown in America." Released under the esteemed label Stompdown, this 21-track project is a testament to Hoodlum's unparalleled storytelling abilities and undeniable talent. "Brown in America" serves as a powerful narrative, encapsulating the essence of life on the streets and the vibrant culture of San Antonio.

Through his lyrical prowess, Hoodlum paints a vivid picture of the hustle, the heartbreak, and the resilience of his community. Featuring collaborations with esteemed artists Mike Dimes and Valdez Garza, the album promises a dynamic listening experience that resonates with authenticity and raw emotion. Lead singles "New Cadillac" and "Ni Una Pala an Levantado" offer a glimpse into the sonic landscape of the project, showcasing Hoodlum's versatility and unique sound.

Speaking about the album, Hoodlum expressed his excitement, stating, "Brown in America is more than just music; it's a reflection of my reality and the experiences of those around me. I poured my heart and soul into this project, and I hope it connects with listeners on a deeper level."

With "Brown in America," Hoodlum solidifies his position as a force to be reckoned with in the world of Texas trap music. His unwavering dedication to his craft and his commitment to authenticity set him apart as a true visionary in the industry.

"Brown in America" is now available on all major streaming platforms HERE.