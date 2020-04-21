Holly Humberstone Unveils Acoustic Video For 'Falling Asleep At The Wheel'

Today, singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has unveiled a brand new acoustic video for her song "Falling Asleep At The Wheel". Filmed immediately after getting hosed down whilst shooting the music video for her debut single "Deep End", the stripped-down performance showcases her haunting vocal prowess and magnetic live presence. Refinery29 debuted the piece earlier today in an exclusive feature with Holly, stating that "now is her time."

Watch the video below!

'Falling Asleep At The Wheel' was initially released on March 19th, 2020 via Platoon. The track immediately garnered top-tier acclaim from the likes of NY Times, Clash Magazine, Billboard, BBC Radio 1, Triple J and more, and landed Holly on the cover of Apple Music's coveted New Music Daily playlist and Spotify's hugely influential TGIF playlist.



Holly's debut single "Deep End" saw her gain new supporters within the industry upon its release in January 2020, including NME, Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, Damien Rice and Niall Horan. Both "Deep End" and "Falling Asleep At The Wheel" have since amassed over 5,000,000 streams to date.



Taking inspiration from Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver, Lorde, Ben Howard and HAIM, Holly's style has an honest and conversational style that fuses the warmth of the guitar music she grew up listening to, with a darker atmosphere and tone. The 20-year-old Grantham native recently capped off an extended support tour with Lewis Capaldi throughout Europe that included a concert in front of 12,000 fans at the iconic Wembley Arena.



With more new music on the horizon, 2020 is set to be a massive year for Holly. She is currently crafting her debut EP with Rob Milton (producer, Easy Life) in the old, run down country house that she grew up in.





Related Articles View More Music Stories