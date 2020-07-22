Holly Humberstone Announces Debut EP

The EP Will Be Released on August 14, 2020

Today, buzzing singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has announced that her highly anticipated debut EP will arrive on August 14th, 2020 via Platoon. Produced by Rob Milton (Easy Life), Holly created the EP mostly at home in the old, withering country house that she grew up in. The self-titled release will include three brand new songs in addition to "Deep End," "Falling Asleep At The Wheel" and "Overkill," her acclaimed trio of debut singles.

Holly has gripped audiences across the globe this year, signaling her emergence as one of 2020's biggest breakthrough artists. Her dark and moody style of music is universally relatable, often embracing and translating life's most intense emotions and difficult conversations from mental health struggles to the dizzying feelings of falling for someone for the first time. Pre-save the EP now HERE and see below for complete track-listing information.

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE EP TRACKLISTING

Deep End Falling Asleep At The Wheel Overkill Drop Dead Vanilla Livewire

Today, Holly's also unveiled a personal new lyric video for her latest single "Overkill", filled with hidden easter eggs that represent people, places and moments that have shaped her throughout the years. "Overkill" perfectly captures the whirlwind of emotions that come with falling for someone new and venturing into the unknown, a sentiment that's reflected in the official music video for the track which Holly filmed with her sister at dusk near their Grantham home.

Watch below!

The 20-year-old artist has already proven herself an undeniable talent with only three songs, having amassed over 20 million streams and over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, sold out her first two headlining gigs at Omeara in London this November, and seen radioplay by BBC Radio 1, KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic, Beats 1, Triple J and more. She's been championed by The NY Times, Clash, NME, BBC Introducing, Billboard, Coup De Main Magazine, been placed on NPR's New Music Friday playlist and Spotify's hugely influential TGIF playlist and even landed on the cover of Apple Music's coveted New Music Daily playlist.

Last month, Holly was selected to be a part of Vevo's DSCVR At Home series, a collection of intimate live performances that spotlight emerging artists shaping the future of music. Watch her haunting renditions of "Overkill" and "Falling Asleep At The Wheel" here.

With a performance at Glastonbury 2019 and a recent extended support tour with Lewis Capaldi throughout Europe also under her belt, Holly is destined to be a force for years to come.

