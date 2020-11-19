Holly Bowling's Grateful Dead Piano Interpretations Album Out Tomorrow

Piano virtuoso Holly Bowling is releasing her dazzling new album, Seeking All That's Still Unsung, tomorrow, Friday, November 20. The evocative collection features nine instrumental piano interpretations of songs spanning the Grateful Dead's extensive catalog -- both classics and deep tracks. To celebrate the release, Bowling will host an album listening party tonight, Thursday, November 19, following the final set of her groundbreaking virtual concert tour from Moab Utah. Both streams will be broadcast for free via Bowling's official Facebook page and Youtube channel at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET.

"With this being my second album of solo piano Grateful Dead music, there was a sense of trying to look for what I hadn't said on the last album," says Bowling. "After a few more years of exploring these songs in the solo piano context, I felt free to take more liberties with how I approach the arrangements and improvisation. The album keeps the exploratory energy of a live performance but accomplishes things that would be impossible outside of the studio, including the use of overdubs and exploring piano-on-piano improvisation as a conversation with my own playing."

September saw Bowling embark on a groundbreaking virtual concert tour, featuring extraordinary solo performances filmed at some of America's most spectacular natural locations. The Wilderness Tour featured performances from California's glistening Lake Tahoe, Idaho's epic Bruneau Canyon and Utah's extraterrestrial Salt Flats. The first leg of the tour concluded at South Dakota's rugged Badlands on Thursday, October 8.

"There's plenty of time to do something different," says Bowling. "And I desperately wanted to get outside - that's where I've been feeling most okay during all this. So we're taking this crazy road trip in a self-contained little camper van and driving my gear out to these wild places and setting up and playing in settings I never in a million years thought I'd get to play music in."

The final set of the Wilderness Tour will be broadcasted for free via Bowling's official Facebook page and Youtube today, Thursday, November 19 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET; viewers are invited to contribute to the San Francisco-based pianist's Virtual Tip Jar.

Photo Credit: Jesse Bell

