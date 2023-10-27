Hip Hop & Afrobeats Artist R.O.Z Signs With Sony Music West Africa

Canadian Afrobeats/ Hip Hop artist R.O.Z (Ross Nyantakiy) has signed a label licensing and distribution deal with Sony Music West Africa on behalf of EMB Inc. (Entertainment Money Business), the label founded by R.O.Z and his brothers in 2010.

This comes on the heels of the artist/ songwriter's hit single & video, “Nothing New” Ft. Nigel Knight, produced by Tom French. The brothers have made EMB a thriving entertainment company with multiple artists, producers & DJ” s on its roster. The deal is the first of its kind for Sony Music West Africa with a North American Independent record label.

With roots in Ghana, the Sony Music deal was a fit following the success of R.O. Z's chart toping single ‘Talking To Me' that reached #8 on Apple Music's top 100 charts in Ghana. Always in creative mode, R.O.Z began to mix different styles of music. It began with his first album “Z International,” a mix of hip hop /Afrobeat & R&B…. and it worked. R.O.Z captured the music world's attention.

“Nothing New” is proof positive R.O.Z has secured a place in the music industry. The hit single, “Nothing New” is a blend of new school style and classic hip- hop. From music videos to performing on stage, R.O.Z gives his fans what they want every time. Having garnered much respect from fellow artists it's no surprise R.O.Z has performed with some of the best.

NAS, J Cole, French Montana, Big Sean, Fabolous, Push T, PARTYNEXTDOOR. The talented Artist performed recently at the halftime show for a sold-out Winnipeg Sea Bears CEBL game at the Canada Life Centre and opened for Afrobeat Ssuperstar Davido's "Timeless Tour" at the Budweiser Stage. The group is currently working on an album set to be released in 2024. R.O.Z continues to evolve, and his star continues to rise.

Watch ”Nothing New” VIDEO: