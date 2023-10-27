Hip Hop & Afrobeats Artist R.O.Z Signs With Sony Music West Africa

The group is currently working on an album set to be released in 2024.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Hip Hop & Afrobeats Artist R.O.Z Signs With Sony Music West Africa

Canadian Afrobeats/ Hip Hop artist R.O.Z (Ross Nyantakiy) has signed a label licensing and distribution deal with Sony Music West Africa on behalf of EMB Inc. (Entertainment Money Business), the label founded by R.O.Z and his brothers in 2010.  

This comes on the heels of the artist/ songwriter's hit single & video, “Nothing New” Ft. Nigel Knight, produced by Tom French. The brothers have made EMB a thriving entertainment company with multiple artists, producers & DJ” s on its roster. The deal is the first of its kind for Sony Music West Africa with a North American Independent record label. 

With roots in Ghana, the Sony Music deal was a fit following the success of R.O. Z's chart toping single ‘Talking To Me' that reached #8 on Apple Music's top 100 charts in Ghana.  Always in creative mode, R.O.Z began to mix different styles of music.  It began with his first album “Z International,” a mix of hip hop /Afrobeat & R&B…. and it worked.  R.O.Z captured the music world's attention.

“Nothing New” is proof positive R.O.Z has secured a place in the music industry.  The hit single, “Nothing New” is a blend of new school style and classic hip- hop.  From music videos to performing on stage, R.O.Z gives his fans what they want every time.  Having garnered much respect from fellow artists it's no surprise R.O.Z has performed with some of the best. 

NAS, J Cole, French Montana, Big Sean, Fabolous, Push T, PARTYNEXTDOOR. The talented Artist performed recently at the halftime show for a sold-out Winnipeg Sea Bears CEBL game at the Canada Life Centre and opened for Afrobeat Ssuperstar Davido's "Timeless Tour" at the Budweiser Stage. The group is currently working on an album set to be released in 2024. R.O.Z continues to evolve, and his star continues to rise. 

Watch ”Nothing New” VIDEO:  



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rett Madison Releases New Album One for Jackie Photo
Rett Madison Releases New Album 'One for Jackie'

He shared singles “One for Jackie, One for Crystal,” “Skydiving” and “Fortune Teller,” which arrived alongside a video directed by Joelle Grace Taylor (Kaytranada, Ariana Greenblatt, Rob Lowe) and choreographed by Carlena Britch (Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Gwen Stefani) and inspired Madison’s recently-launched Fortune Teller Arcana Tarot Card website.

2
Madness Unveil New Single Baby Burglar Photo
Madness Unveil New Single 'Baby Burglar'

Madness unveils their new single 'Baby Burglar' - listen to it here! A must-listen for fans of the band. The latest track again highlights the band's faultless ability to create ineffably catchy pop music, this time with an underlying helping of majestic gloom. A theme that's present on the LP. Baby Burglar recites Lee Thomson's true-life tale.

3
Marc Valentine Releases New Single Skeleton Key Photo
Marc Valentine Releases New Single 'Skeleton Key'

Acclaimed British singer-songwriter Marc Valentine, the charismatic British singer-songwriter-guitarist who last year released his debut solo album to critical acclaim, issues a new single, 'Skeleton Key', through Little Steven's Wicked Cool Records – available as a limited-edition 7” and a digital download.

4
Maisie Peters Unveils Deluxe Edition of UK No.1 Album The Good Witch Photo
Maisie Peters Unveils Deluxe Edition of UK No.1 Album 'The Good Witch'

Rising British pop star Maisie Peters unveils a deluxe edition of her acclaimed UK No.1 album The Good Witch, featuring six brand-new tracks. Maisie’s No.1 has made her the youngest British female solo act since 2014 to claim a #1, and the youngest artist to claim a #1 since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD