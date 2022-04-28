Himalayan Gold Releases Second Single 'Look (Deep in My Eyes)'

"Look (Deep in My Eyes)" is the second single off of Himalayan Gold's forthcoming album, featuring vocals by Stephanie Yavelow and offers an upbeat vibe with an empowering female message drenched in vintage synths.

Written in the vein of "These Boots Were Made for Walking" and "You Don't Own Me," this isn't so much a love song as it's a goodbye and a testimonial from a character in a story that is ready to be free.

The soon-to-be released LP from Himalayan Gold called The Last Frontier, is an album created for a spaghetti western film that doesn't exist. Himalayan Gold is multi-instrumentalist David Lipp (Japan Soul, The Vitamen).

The album also features a guest spot from vocalist Jason Paul (Japan Soul, Jason Paul) and guitarist Kevin Serra (This Ascension, Cloud Seeding) on "A Lost Kind of Love" while the rest of the album is instrumental.

"It's a concept album of sorts. A combination of a few of my favorite styles of music and more, focusing on spaghetti western, surf, sitars, and Nintendo music blended together. I had an idea to combine them into an album as a soundtrack to an imaginary spaghetti western film." While mostly instrumental tracks, vocalists Jason Paul and Stephanie Yavelow act as the voices of the main characters telling the story of this spaghetti western inspired story.

The story itself in its basic form is about a hero, a gunslinger whose girl disappears one day. He believes she was kidnapped. So he goes on the hunt for her believing she was taken by a man whose evil he knows, another gunslinger who has terrorized him and his town before. The album is the soundtrack of this story.

But in the end, who is the villain and who is the hero? Was she even really kidnapped at all? or real for that matter? This is the psychedelic soundtrack to that story or it could be the soundtrack to your story, whatever that may be.

HIMALAYAN GOLD is NYC/New Jersey based multi-instrumentalist David Lipp (guitar, bass, synthesizer, drum programming) playing almost all instruments on this album.

Listen to the new single here: