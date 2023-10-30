Highway Wolf's Debut EP PURDIE'S DREAM Out Now

In life, there are moments when the stars align, fortune offers a kind nod, and things seamlessly fall into place. Purdie's Dream, the long-awaited debut EP from Mick Hellman's (Wreckless Strangers, The Go to Hell Man Band, Marco & the Polos) one-of-a-kind musical project, Highway Wolf, is one such extraordinary alignment. Out now, Purdie's Dream comes one day prior to when the Hunter's Moon will shine brightly in the night sky on October 28th, complementing the wolf-themed essence of the project.

The EP's name was inspired by Mick's beloved four-legged companion, Purdie, named after Bernard Purdie, a personal hero of Mick's and a prominent figure in the 1970s who popularized the "Purdie Shuffle." Bernard Purdie's influence persists in the music scene today, just as Purdie, the dog, brightens the streets of San Francisco.

Purdie's Dream invites listeners to heed "The Call" and connect with the raw, unfiltered emotions of life, spanning from joy and longing to survival and introspection. Each song on the EP is a reimagined classic tune, chosen for how it inspires Mick to "howl at the moon." The EP kicks off with "Back In the High Life Again," evoking memories of happier times, followed by "In the City," reflecting the struggles of being in "survival mode" in everyday life. "Father & Son" delves into the dualities within oneself, representing the tamed and the wild. "Blue Letter'' takes listeners on a journey in search of paradise and a soulmate. The EP concludes with "Silver Springs," a poignant reflection on the haunting power of longing and love.

Each step of the production of Purdie's Dream unveiled new creative possibilities, casting an enchanting light on Mick's exploration of "The Call" of the Highway Wolf. Mick shares, "Our team always seemed to land at the perfect turn. We began by crafting unique new arrangements of popular songs, predominantly from the 70s. The adventure continued into the realm of graphic art and animation, elevating the storytelling to new artistic dimensions. I am deeply grateful to the talented group of artists who embraced the journey of shaping Highway Wolf and giving life to Purdie's Dream!"

As the project unfolded, a unifying theme emerged. Mick reflects on this, stating, "Parts of each of our personalities are represented in the project by the triumvirate of the loving adorable puppy, the vulnerable human, and the confident and assertive wolf. We navigate life's challenges and triumphs by relying on different expressions and balances of these traits, finding joy along the way."

Purdie's Dream was recorded at Laughing Tiger Studio in San Rafael, CA, and produced by Tal and Amber Morris, with Mick Hellman serving as executive producer. The EP showcases an impressive ensemble of Bay Area musicians, many of whom are close friends and family of Mick, including (in alphabetical order) Gabriella de la Cruz, Austin de Lone, Laurel Hellman, Barbara Higbie, Kevin Hayes, Ryann Morris, Amber Morris, Tal Morris, Dave Zirbel, and Joshua Zucker.

Listen to Purdie's Dream here: https://ffm.to/purdiesdream

ABOUT HIGHWAY WOLF

Welcome to the adventures of Highway Wolf... a unique musical project led by Mick Hellman and his creative partners, Tal and Amber Morris, who create a sonic experience through this collection of reimagined classics. Highway Wolf takes us on a transformational journey, relatable to anyone challenged by The Call and all that comes with answering The Call. The songs are of the human experience, and through the howling and longing of the Highway Wolf, we come to understand these stories through another lens.