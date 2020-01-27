High Water Festival Announces the Return of the Earned Ticket Program

High Water Festival is continuing to expand its ticket options ahead of the 2020 installment of the festival. Today, they announce the return of the extremely popular Earned Ticket Program and their first ever offering of an extremely limited allotment of Daily Tickets as a result of overwhelming demand after the daily lineups were announced last week.

High Water's Earned Ticket Program gives fans the opportunity to volunteer with one of three non-profit partners in exchange for a GA Weekend Pass. Working in conjunction with Propeller, volunteers can sign up to commit 8 hours of community service to one of the three partner organizations, The Green Heart Project, Water Mission or Charleston Water Keeper. Since its inception, High Water's Earned Ticket Program has helped to donate nearly 20,000 hours to the North Charleston and surrounding area communities. For more information, check out the 'how it works guide' here and see below for more information on the foundations.

After last week's announcement detailing Daily Lineups saw an outpouring of requests for a single-day offering, a very limited allotment of both General Admission Daily Tickets and Platinum Pearl Experience Daily Tickets will be available starting this Friday, January 31st and for prices and more information on amenities for each, click here. The festival will not offer VIP Daily Tickets as the allotment of VIP weekend passes are nearly sold out.

In addition to both the Daily Tickets and Earned Tickets joining the lineup of ticket tiers today, the festival has introduced several other ticket programs this year, including the Student Ticket, Local Ticket, and Platinum Pearl Experience in addition to previous years' VIP Experience and GA Weekend Passes, all in an effort to meet the needs of all types of festival attendees. For full details on all tiers, click here.

High Water Festival is set to take place from April 18-19 at North Charleston, SC's Riverfront Park. The lineup, curated by Holy City natives Shovels & Rope, is split into two days as follows:

Saturday, April 18: Nathaniel Rateliff, Shovels & Rope, Andrew Bird, Drive-By Truckers, Angel Olsen, Delta Spirit, Wilder Woods, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Seratones, Cedric Burnside, Palm Palm

Sunday, April 19: Wilco, Brittany Howard, Mavis Staples, Rufus Wainwright, Sharon Van Etten, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Strand Of Oaks, The Felice Brothers, Shannon & The Clams, Indianola, She Returns From War

Fans can expect the full food, drink, and vendor lineup as well to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.highwaterfest.com, and follow on Facebook, Twitter @highwaterfest, and Instagram @highwaterfest





