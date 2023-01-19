Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tour

The tour begins February 2nd (with more regional dates TBA.)

Jan. 19, 2023  

Long running Central Texas band Hickoids are pleased to announce "Slither On 2023", a short tour of the American Southwest that begins February 2nd (with more regional dates TBA.) From their chaotic cowpunk origins, the Austin Music Hall of Famers have become an institution and their sound has morphed into something that contemporary listeners will recognize as "roadhouse punk."

The band combine a flair for showmanship, a never lost irreverent attitude and musical adeptness that allows them to fold a lot of different Southern American roots styles into a sound and stage presence that is uniquely their own.

Hickoids are equally at home in a blues club, a country bar or the punkest of punk dives and since reforming in the mid/late 2000s the band has played over 800 shows in at least half the 50 U.S. states, Canada and ten European countries. They've shared the stage with everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Old 97s, The Flaming Lips to The Flamin' Groovies, Roky Erickson to Lucinda Williams and a whole lot of folks in between.

Their most recent single 'Almost Nearly Nancy', a yarn of unrequited love on the edge of an apocalypse, is a bouncy two and one-half minute slice of protopunk that has western edge and a classic feel. Critic Tim Stegall of the Austin Chronicle says: "Austin's kings of punktry & western drop an immaculate raunch bomb... 'Almost Nearly Nancy' snarls through layers of post-Keef guitar grind and prime wah-pedal abuse, as Jeff Smith lets loose his best lonesome polecat strut: "I've seen your face airbrushed on the side of a van/ With the words below, 'She'll destroy a man'/ I believe you can." This single's everything the Rolling Stones haven't been since "Exile on Main St.', and all Primal Scream's wanted to be their whole career - best Hickoids record ever!"

Tour Dates

Thursday Feb. 2nd Dallas, TX - Three Links
Friday Feb. 3rd Amarillo, TX - Leftwoods
Saturday Feb. 4th - Madrid, NM - Mineshaft Tavern
Sunday Feb. 5th - Flagstaff, AZ - Hotel Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge
Monday Feb. 6th - Las Vegas, NV - Sand Dollar at Plaza Hotel and Casino
Tuesday Feb. 7th - Pacifica, CA - Winters Tavern
Wednesday Feb. 8th - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe's Alley
Thursday Feb. 9th. - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar
Friday Feb. 10th - Los Angeles, CA - Redwood Bar
Saturday Feb. 11th - Tarzana, CA - Maui Sugar Mill
Sunday Feb. 12th - Yucca Valley, CA - Awe Bar (2pm matinee)
Tuesday Feb. 14th - Austin, TX - Lost Well (The Big V.D. Dance w/ Cuntry Killers)



