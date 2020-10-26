Henriette Sennenvaldt Reveals Evocative, Haunting Single 'Clumsy'

Her debut solo LP Something Wonderful is due out November 13.

Henriette Sennenvaldt, the former frontwoman of the acclaimed, boundary defying Danish band, Under Byen, delves further into the far edges of jazz-pop on her debut solo LP, Something Wonderful due out November 13 via Paper Bag Records. Today, she shares "Clumsy", an evocative, haunting single about confusion and ecstasy, travelling, and the desire for and fear of knowledge. Stripped down saxophone solos echo and wail behind Sennenvaldt's lilting whispers and swaggering voice on the song, for which a new video is coming soon.

She reveals, "I wanted this song to be shaped like waking up from the same dream several times. Repetitive, but not repetitive enough for you to relax, quiet but noisy at the same time, like not knowing which reality to put your money on. The saxophones of the song are nerve-like to me, fast and anxious, and loud. The drums are like a muscular kid. Too big, too small, not quite right, that sort of awkwardness was always fascinating to me."

Listeners were previously ushered into Henriette's mysterious music space with album opener and lead single, "New Skill". Throughout Something Wonderful, horns blow - feverishly, delicately, confused, or structured - in the richly instrumented arrangements' collage-like style that encourage each voice to do more than merely accompany. They contradict each other, often appear out of joint, approach and leave abruptly or softly, and form a continuity of interruption that carves out a choppy, precarious groove someplace between fragility and possibility. The album was recorded by Peter Barnow, Nils Gröndahl, Mike Hillier, John McEntire and Henriette Sennenvaldt in various sessions in Chicago, Copenhagen and London over 2016 - 2019.

Photo Credit: Miriam Dalsgaard

