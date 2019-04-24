Hembree Announce U.S. Tour

Kansas City band Hembree will release their debut album House On Fire via Thirty Tigers and today they are excited to announce an extensive U.S. SiriusXM AltNation Advanced Placement Tour tour. The band will make stops in LA, NYC, San Francisco, Chicago, Portland, Denver, Boston, Philadelphia and more. Hembree will be joined by Warbly Jets and Bloxx. A full routing can be found below. Tickets go on sale April 26th.

Hembree have shared three tracks off of House On Fire. "Heart," a song that frontman Isaac Flynn said is about "lying awake next to the one you love, and feeling completely at peace in that moment," 80's era stomper "Almost" and "Culture," which Billboard premiered and is currently in the Top 50 on the Alternative radio chart and on rotation at 25 stations across the country. The song has garnered over 1 million streams and been featured by Apple Music, Pandora, and Amazon.

Hembree hail from Kansas City-- a place where creativity and ambition flourish amid the more conservative state of Kansas. It was with this dichotomy that House On Fire was created. The album follows on from the band's surefooted first EP and a slew of singles among them "Holy Water" and "Had It All" - both undeniable earworms with infectious rhythmic elements that turned heads globally, with streams quickly exceeding over 1 million on Spotify and "Holy Water" featured on an Apple commercial last year. 2018 also saw Hembree hailed as the "best artist we saw at SXSW' by Rolling Stone and one of NPR's "spotlight artists of the year,"(they landed on their alumni SXSW list this year).

Hembree was created by Isaac Flynn who has since put his dream lineup together (he wanted the project to come to life as a band rather than a solo project). The band is now Flynn on guitar and lead vocals, Garrett Childers on bass and backup vocals, Eric Davison keys/synth, and brothers Alex and Austin Ward on guitar and drums.

U.S. Tour Dates:

4/27. The Bottlerock - Lawrence, KS (SOLD OUT)

4/28. The Bootleg - Atomic Cowboy - St. Louis, MO (Alt 104.9 Show with Shaed)

5/11. Rec Room - Buffalo NY (WLKK You Heard Them Here First Show)

6/12. San Diego, CA: House of Blues Voodoo Room

6/13. Los Angeles, CA: The Roxy

6/15. San Francisco, CA: The Chapel

6/16. Portland, OR: Polaris Haller

6/17. Seattle, WA: Barboza

6/20. Denver, CO: Marquis Theatre

6/21. Kansas City, MO: The Truman

6/21. Buffalo, NY: Rec Room (107.7 #YouSawThemFirst Show)

6/23. Chicago, IL: Lincoln Hall

6/24. Cleveland, OH: House of Blues Cambridge Room

6/25. Columbus, OH: Rumba Cafe

6/27. New York, NY: Bowery Ballroom

6/28. Albany, NY: The Hollow

6/29. Boston, MA: Sonia

6/30. Philadelphia, PA: The Blackbox at Underground Arts





