Heavenly Reyna Releases Acoustic Version of Upcoming Single 'EXIT'

Pop prodigy Heavenly Reyna has released the stripped-down, piano-driven version of her anticipated upcoming single "EXIT." PRESS HERE to listen to the acoustic track, a quirky, pop-infused ballad which compares the pain of heartbreak to the agony of LA traffic. The accompanying video finds Heavenly with nothing but a piano as she reflects on the anguish left behind in the wake of a breakup. PRESS HERE to watch the "EXIT" acoustic video.

"As a trilingual artist, I love global stories that we can all relate to," says Heavenly. "I've grown really fast on Twitch and 'EXIT' has always been one of my most popular songs there because everyone can relate to heartbreak and agonizing traffic. I like the juxtaposition of comparing a breakup to traffic as it adds a twist to the song."

Heavenly will celebrate the release of the acoustic version of "EXIT" at 9:00pm PT today with a special Twitch livestreamed release party which Twitch will be promoting on their front page. In addition to performances during the livestream, Heavenly has partnered with Røde Microphone to host a giveaway for viewers that tune in. PRESS HERE to attend.

Readying to step into her own, and previously releasing music under the moniker Mozart, "EXIT" marks Heavenly's first release under her birth name. A prolific singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Heavenly has brought together her love of music and her diverse experiences into her songs including her previous single "Push You Harder," an inspiring, female empowerment anthem about succeeding in the face of adversity which received acclaim from LA Weekly, Celeb Secrets, and Pasadena Weekly. PRESS HERE to watch the music video for the track which was written shortly after Heavenly's 17th birthday and draws inspiration from strong women throughout history.

Raised in 48 countries as her family travelled the globe and documented their adventures as travel bloggers, Heavenly shared her experiences of how these ventures played an influential role in her life in a 2016 TED Talk. Using her music as a cultural bridge to bring people together through relatable storytelling that transcends individual cultures, Heavenly is fluent and crafts songs in English, Mandarin Chinese, and Spanish. She has gone viral on TikTok for performing covers of popular songs in a multitude of different languages, recently catapulted to over two million channel views on Twitch after becoming a partner, and headlined shows on her European solo tour.

Since kicking off her musical career as a teenager, Heavenly featured next to Ariana Grande in her "God is a Woman" music video, appeared on MTV songwriting with Bebe Rexha, was a featured singer in both Halsey's and Lindsey Stirling's documentaries, starred in in the Brat series The Talent Show, and was crowned the winner of the International Songwriting and Unsigned Artist competitions. Taking her talents into the world of acting, Heavenly also won a Best Actress Award for her dramatic lead in the film Rose, and recently starred in two new thrillers, Fame at a Deadly Cost and Glass Darkly.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Jeanne Dee