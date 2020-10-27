Heather Porcaro Shares New Song 'All Hands On Deck'

A rallying cry for community and creativity in the face of never ceasing challenges.

Heather Porcaro's latest single "All Hands on Deck" is a rallying cry for community and creativity in the face of never ceasing challenges.

Porcaro's clever writing reflects years spent in the works, paying homage to the obstacle of self-acceptance through a lighthearted lens: "I'm not who I once was, I'm kind of on the run," she sings with unabashed vulnerability. Sultry vocals and layered instrumentals balance a playfulness with Porcaro's mature perspective, brilliantly reflecting the common desire, young or old, to be seen.

"All Hands on Deck" was written in 2019, as the artist awoke from a spell of health concerns and career distractions that kept her from her music. From a low place, she called upon friends Tim Young and Scott Seiver to pull her out of a musical funk, and help produce what would become the first singles in her professional repertoire. "All Hands on Deck" is inspired by the real-life circumstances of this community- to-the-rescue, and the magical freedom of expression that ensues. The accompanying music video from director Ariana Delawari explores the diverse manifestations of artistic identity and the artist's role in harnessing them.

Heather Porcaro is a multi-talented artist, singer, and songwriter. A fourth generation musician, she takes an avant-garde approach to her classical training, with wide and varying influences spanning Pop, Jazz, Folk, and Rock. Her buttery, alto voice embarks listeners on a surreal and poetic journey through the everyday, with quirky lightheartedness and contagious energy. Thematically, her songs explore the bizarre nature of life, temporality, and human emotions.

