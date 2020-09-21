HeadCount Rallies Music Industry Around National Voter Registration Day

Over 300 notable musicians will post messages and photos on their social media.

Tomorrow is National Voter Registration Day and HeadCount, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that promotes participation in democracy, is leading a coordinated music industry effort involving hundreds of artists, concert venues, and digital platforms.



Over 300 notable musicians will post messages and photos on their social media wearing 'VOTE' masks and a call for followers to register to vote or check their voter registration status. John Mayer, Kesha, Herbie Hancock, Bob Weir, Disney channel star Laura Marano and RuPaul's Drag Race's Miss Peppermint got an early jump on the campaign, also wearing VOTE t-shirts provided by American Eagle Outfitters.

"Even in difficult times for the music industry, everyone seems to recognize the gravity of this election and wants to contribute," said concert promoter Peter Shapiro, who serves as chair of HeadCount's board of directors.



Shapiro's Brooklyn Bowl locations are among the many concert halls across America putting 'Register to Vote' messages on their marquees. Live Nation Entertainment venues such as The Wiltern in Los Angeles are also sharing messages of support as part of the company's larger voter engagement activities including utilizing many venues as polling places. AEG Presents venues and members of the nascent National Independent Venue Association are also adding 'Register to Vote at HeadCount.org' messages to their marquees.

