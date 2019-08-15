Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Fourth Round of 2019 Lineup

For the fourth straight week, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has announced ten more artists for their 2019 festival which takes place in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on October 4-6. As with past lineup reveals, fans were treated to a sneak-peek audio clip of the soon-to-be-announced artists on HSB's social media accounts earlier this week. Upon hearing what HSB calls the weekly "artist medley," fans hypothesized in the comment section about who might be added to the lineup.

This week's medley and subsequent lineup announce included folk-country balladeer Caitlin Canty, San Francisco alt-rockers Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Bedouine's vintage folk stylings by way of Syria and Saudi Arabia, the electric incarnation of Bay-area legends Hot Tuna, The Infamous Stringdusters' award-winning progressive bluegrass, Kronos Quartet's Pete Seeger @ 100 with special guests Brian Carpenter, Lee Knight, Meklit, Aoife O'Donovan, and San Francisco Girls Chorus, directed by Valérie Sainte-Agathe, Paisley Underground pioneers The Long Ryders, the many-faced folk stylings of Hiss Golden Messenger, Poor Man's Whiskey and their "high octane hootenanny," and the nouveau New Orleans gumbo of Tank & The Bangas.

A number of HSB artists will also be participating in Hardly Strictly Out of the Park, a series of evening shows around the bay area in which $1.00 per ticket goes to Music in the Schools Today. Kurt Vile, Mandolin Orange, Jackie Greene, Meat Puppets, Hayes Carll, Calexico and Iron & Wine, and The Waterboys will all perform one of these Out of the Park shows surrounding Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. Amanda Richards & The Good Long Whiles, Echoes & Artifacts, and Fog Holler were just announced for October 4th at Amnesia Beer & Music Hall in San Francisco. An ever-growing list of Out of the Park performances is below, with more shows to be announced in the coming weeks. In addition, Steve Earle, with support from the Lake Charletons, will be playing a solo acoustic show benefitting Autistry Studios on October 3rd at Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley.

The ten artists listed above join an already stacked lineup including the previously announced The Milk Carton Kids, Calexico and Iron & Wine,DakhaBrakha, Hayes Carll, Jackie Greene, Meat Puppets, Bettye LaVette, Margo Price, Steve Earle, The Waterboys, Dry Branch Fire Squad, Tanya Tucker, Daniel Norgren, Buddy Miller & Dirk Powell with Stuart Duncan, John Craigie, Hot Buttered Rum, Mdou Moctar, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Sierra Hull, Nikki Lane, Mandolin Orange, Emmylou Harris, Flor De Toloache, Whiskerman, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Mary Gauthier, Pimps Of Joytime, Robert Plant, The Wild Reeds, and Yola.

Please visit www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com and download the app (compatible with Apple and Android devices) for more information.





