Hannibal Buress (Eshu Tune), Danny Brown & Paul Wall Team Up on 'Veneers' Remix

The track was released alongside a new visualizer.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Multi-hyphenate Hannibal Buress debuts a remix of his track "Veneers" under the name Eshu Tune featuring prolific, hip-hop mainstays Danny Brown and Paul Wall.

Previously released on his self-titled project Eshu Tune, "Veneers" is reinvented with additional vocals from fellow alternative hip-hop strongholds; Danny Brown offers his signature, esoteric bars while Houston rap legend Paul Wall provides the hook. The remix is accompanied by a psychedelic video directed by Kris Merc and edited by Michael Reuter.

"When I made Knee Brace, I thought I wasn't capable of making anything more powerful, but then we made the remix to Veneers. Thanks to Paul Wall and Danny Brown for joining me on the track. Danny's verse made me step my bars up for real because I was lollygagging on the original," Eshu Tune says about the remix.

After teasing new music through live performances and cryptic previews on Twitter, Hannibal returned late last year with the infectious track "Knee Brace." The song is as lyrically dexterous as it is funny, with booming production by Haile Supreme.

Hannibal will be in Austin as an official artist for SxSW beginning March 15th for several showcase performances where he plans to perform "Veneers" live, along with additional songs he has released under the "Eshu Tune" moniker. At this year's festival, Hannibal will be performing at 3 separate showcases including Brooklyn Vegan on March 16th and Paste Magazine's Live session as well as Brooklyn Bowl's Family Reunion in partnership with Relix (official showcase), both on March 17th.

Paramount also just announced that Hannibal will be lending his voice to the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated feature which will hit theaters August 4th. He is playing the role of Genghis Frog.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Steve Garfinkel



From This Author - Michael Major


