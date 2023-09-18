Hannah Wicklund Releases New Single 'Lost Love'

Hannah Wicklund has released her brand new single ‘Lost Love’, an expansive song showcasing the acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s dexterous guitar playing and powerhouse vocals inspired by the worlds intoxicating open seas.

It is the latest song to be taken from her forthcoming album The Prize out January 12th via Label 51/Flatiron Recordings and available to pre-order here.

Regarding the new single ‘Lost Love’ Hannah says, “‘Lost Love’ was written out on the open ocean, and I wanted the lake in the land of ‘The Prize’ artwork to become the metaphor for being close to someone but having an ocean between you. The painting is meant to capture the separation of two people who can look back at each other with fondness and gratitude for the time they spent together. I chose the male and female deer as the animal symbols for ‘Lost Love’ because of their beautiful, gentle nature.”

Hannah Wicklund is a visual artist, also accomplished with a brush and palette, and all the artwork surrounding The Prize for the album and singles are her own original paintings — each song on her second album is intricately entrancing and honoured with two things seemingly lost in today’s world… patience and time.

The Prize finds Hannah coming into her own following the release of the Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones debut album in 2018. The new album showcases personal development translated through intentional musicianship all pointing to the thesis of the record: passing the baton from girlhood to womanhood. “I hope this record lyrically, musically, and artistically paints a picture of what raw feminine power and determination look, feel and sound like,” Hannah says.

The Prize been produced by Sam Kiszka, marking the Greta Van Fleet bassist’s first producer credit outside of his band. The album also features Sam on bass, keys and organ, while fellow Greta Van Fleet member, Daniel Wagner, holds it down on drums. The 10 songs on The Prize serve as a rock ‘n roll roadmap to a crossroads that Hannah has been unknowingly gravitating towards for over a decade.

In anticipation of the album release, Hannah will be visiting the UK & Europe in November, performing arenas in support of Greta Van Fleet and she will also be performing two UK headline shows including Camden Assembly in London on November 21st and Manchester’s Deaf Institute the following day. Ahead of her European visit she will also be supporting Devon Gilfillian stateside in October.

HANNAH WICKLUND UK & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Wednesday, November 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome ^

Thursday, November 9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena ^

Sunday, November 12 - Forest, Brussels - Forest National ^

Tuesday, November 14 - London, UK - OVO Wembley Arena ^

Thursday, November 16 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena ^

Sunday, November 19 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena ^

Monday, November 20 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro ^

Tuesday, November 21 - London, UK - Camden Assembly *

Wednesday, November 22 - - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute *

Sunday, November 26 - Frederiksberg, Copenhagen - Forum Black Box ^

Tuesday, November 28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith ^

Thursday, November 30 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena ^

Sunday, December 3 - Barcelona, Catalonia - Palau Sant Jordi (Sant Jordi Club) ^

Monday, December 4 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center ^

Wednesday, December 6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno ^(*) = Headline show

(^) = Supporting Greta Van Fleet

Photo Credit: Aliegh Shields