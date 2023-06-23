Hannah Wicklund Announces New Album 'The Prize'

The new album will be released on October 13.

Jun. 23, 2023

Hannah Wicklund — the acclaimed singer, songwriter, visionary and fierce guitarist — makes a statement with “Hide and Seek,” the atomic lead single out today from her forthcoming sophomore album, The Prize (due October 13).

“Hide and Seek” is a thrilling declaration of love characterized by powerhouse vocals and vivid imagery with an even blend of adrenaline, melody and fiery fretboard charm. “It’s unlike any song I’ve written,” Hannah admits.

“Usually I’m writing about the end of a relationship, and not the beginning of one. The chaos of the chorus encapsulates that explosive feeling of wanting someone so badly that it almost doesn’t make sense. The anxiety of just the idea of losing someone at the same time you’re falling in love with them is such a bizarre experience.”

Accompanied by the hand painted single artwork by Hannah herself, the full story of “Hide and Seek” comes together. Depicting a female jackalope enticing a male into the maze, the artwork sheds light on the beginning and chase to love.

“For me, this [the painting and song] was an honest portrayal of falling in love,” she shares. “because it’s sultry, it’s enticing, but then it gets a little hectic and scary, borderline obsessive, like any good honeymoon phase.” 

Due out on Friday, October 13, The Prize — produced by Sam Kiszka, marking the Greta Van Fleet bassist’s first producer credit outside of his band — finds Wicklund coming into her own following the debut LP she released in 2018. This project showcases personal development translated through intentional musicianship all pointing to the thesis of the record: passing the baton from girlhood to womanhood.

“I hope this record lyrically, musically, and artistically paints a picture of what raw feminine power and determination look, feel and sound like,” Hannah says. The empowering album features Kiszka on bass, keys and organ, while fellow Greta Van Fleet member, Danny Wagner, holds tempo on drums. The 10 songs on The Prize serve as a rock ‘n roll roadmap to a crossroads that Wicklund has been unknowingly gravitating towards for over a decade. 

“Working with Hannah was an incredible experience that glowed with inspiration all the way through the process,” Kiszka shares about working on The Prize. “With the help of Daniel on drums, we were able to craft a fully realized album that tells Hannah’s story in the exciting vernacular tradition of rock n’ roll. I’m proud of this album, The Prize, for Hannah, as an incredibly gifted musical artist, and I’m delighted I was able to help capture that lightning in a bottle.” 

X marks the spot where the weary girl, speeding towards the woman she will become, meets in a fiery head-on collision. On this album, we hear from the woman rising from that wreckage. The woman who’s scarred but smarter, holds compassion for the girl who carried her here, and with wide-open eyes, unflinchingly stares down the future. 

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Aliegh Shields



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

