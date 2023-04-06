Self-taught musician and songwriter, Hannah Grae, releases brand-new single "Jaded." Written by Hannah Grae alongside producer Rob Brinkmann, the track sees Hannah showcase her ability to write personal and brutally honest lyrics with her impressive, powerful vocals.

Speaking about "Jaded," Hannah Grae says: "Jaded will always be one of the most special songs to me. I wanted to return back to the singer/songwriter tone of my older content on YouTube and TikTok and write about something that I found really difficult to deal with. Jaded was the last song I wrote for this project and by this point, I was so used to playing a character in my songs. I loved that I could show the different edges of my personality in my music and kind of use them as shields.

But for Jaded, I needed to be honest and come to terms with the fact that I had lost someone I thought was a great friend. It tackles the feeling of inferiority in friendships and how someone else's disposition can really reflect on your own. The honesty and candidness of Jaded are something I've taken into my writing since then."

Alongside the new single, Hannah has announced her upcoming mini album Hell Is A Teenage Girl arriving April 21st. The mini album consists of nine tracks, including Hannah's previously released singles "Propaganda", "Time Of Your Life", "I Never Say No" and title track "Hell Is A Teenage Girl." Hell Is A Teenage Girl is a vast, sprawling story weaving from grand, universal feelings of angst and disillusion into something deeply autobiographical.

On the mini album, Hannah says: "On the 16th of June 2021, I started to write a body of work about my less-than-incredible teenage experiences. I met a producer called Rob and somehow, something clicked and I managed to open up about things I never really had before. I was so ready to just let go and write something that felt like me. I was used to writing sad piano songs and a huge part of me still feels at home behind my 12-year-old keyboard. But the sound of real guitars and real drums, the feeling of singing and belting and not caring about whether it sounds good or not really took a hold of me, and I fell in love with the sound that we had created.

The project is basically my diary, commentating on those almost unbearable 7 years. It's a complete mix of sounds and ideas but all of the songs are a huge part of me and my personality and I can't wait for it to find the people who might need to hear them."

20-year-old Hannah began captivating online audiences with her rewrites of popular songs and covers posted from her backyard, resulting in over 150k subscribers to her YouTube channel and 268k followers on TikTok. Merging nostalgic elements of No Doubt, Alanis Morrisette, and The Bangles and modern storytelling lyrics inspired by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, and Taylor Swift - Hannah's self-taught musical education seats her firmly in the lineage of cross-genre women making musical waves.

Recently, Grae was named an artist to watch by Rolling Stone UK, as well as being listed as one of NME's 100 essential emerging artists for 2023. In 2022 Hannah took the live music scene by storm, completing support slots for fellow rising artists renforshort and Crawlers, and playing at BBC Radio 1 DJ Gemma Bradley's monthly Whiplash event in London.

So far this year, Grae has completed a run of shows across the country in collaboration with Propaganda and this summer will be performing at various festivals across the UK and Europe. You can catch Hannah Grae at Brighton's The Great Escape, Neighbourhood Weekender, Liverpool Sound City, Focus Wales, 2000 Trees Festival, Paris' Rock En Seine Festival, Budapest's Sziget Festival, Madrid's Mad Cool Festival, with more to be announced!

Listen to the new single here: