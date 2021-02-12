Hannah Bell Releases Brand New Single 'Get Rid of It'

Hannah Bell released her latest single "Get Rid of It," exclusively premiered by The Women Of Country available now on all streaming platforms. Early supporters of Bell's have expressed their astonishment at her tenacity at such a young age. Produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Brad Hill, "Get Rid of It" exemplifies her unwavering character as the listener accompanies Bell on a journey through the end of a relationship and taking the high road as someone moves on from a relationship. This modern love song embodies the experiences many people have to go through at some point in their lives and reassures them that they are not alone. Listen to the brand new single below.

"'Get Rid of It' is a song you can cry to, scream to, or lose yourself to. For me it was healing, allowed me to explain myself and it took me back. I'm very proud of this song! " says Hannah Bell

Coming off of her latest release "Skin," Hannah Bell is making quite an impact on country music in her few short years of being here. While attending Belmont University, Bell is still releasing music and "Get Rid Of It" is only the beginning.

In the four short years Hannah Bell has been in Nashville, she has made quite an impact. Releasing six songs before the age of 20, she continues to grow and improve with each one. Hannah quickly made connections after moving to Music City at the age of 15. Now attending Belmont University to study Music Business and Audio Production, Hannah knew music was her calling. Growing up in Arlington, TX, Hannah struggled with being shy. As she began writing music in middle school, she was able to find her voice and now enjoys meeting new people and getting to know them. Find more information on Hannah at hannahbellmusic.com

Listen to "Get Rid of It" here:

Photo Credit: Kelsey Maggart