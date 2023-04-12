Hannah Anders Releases New Single 'Redneck Riding Hood'

Country artist Hannah Anders has released new single and video for "Redneck Riding Hood." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms and you can watch the video below and listen to the single here.

A sexy, dim-lit bar and a knockdown drag out from a redneck blonde are not the first things that come to mind when you think of Little Red Riding Hood, but Hannah Anders has a new take on the story with her single "Redneck Riding Hood." Starting the song is a groovy bass riff and a simple drum beat to match it, the guitar slides its way in along with Hannah's soft alluring vocals. Once the verse begins, the familiar twang of a country song starts and the softer tone is switched for a sultry and powerful country ballad.

Hannah shares, "I have wanted to bring this character to life since the first time I heard this song. When 'Redneck Riding Hood' made its way onto my album, I knew her time had come. She's fierce and fearless and sexy in a way that I think is relatable to everyone. I'm so excited about this project, and I hope people love her as much as I do."

Over the course of the song, the theming of the song itself is accompanied by the lyrics and overall tone of the song. The energy in the song remains upbeat and peppy, providing the song with an energized feeling. Additionally, the lyrics also help contribute to the feeling of rebelling; lyrics such as "Looking like every woman wish she could/Every man's weakness, every young boy's dream," showcase the twist within the song itself.

Anders has a collection of accolades on her resume. She has never been one to shy away from the stage and has performed at CMAFest, Summer Fest, Country Thunder, and more. She's shared the stage with fellow artists like Locash, Billy Currington, and Keith Anderson, but her reach is not exclusive to the U.S. alone. Hannah has been touring Europe since 2015, and went to the UK twice in 2022, selling out shows and entertaining a slew of international fans. She also rocks the stage with her Miranda Lambert Tribute Band, Kerosene, while sharing her music along the way.

Hannah has clinched the Los Angeles Akademia Award for Best Country/Rock Song with her rip-roaring anthem, "Turn It Up." The same song was also nominated by LOZ Radio for Song Of The Year and held the number-one spot for a solid month on Australia's Power FM Station. Hannah's songwriting kudos have been recognized by the world-famous Dodge Ram Truck Company, who commissioned her to write the theme song for their Nashville giveaway ad campaign.

Keep up with Hannah here: Facebook / Instagram / Website