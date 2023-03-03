Hannah Anders Brings The Party In New Country Single 'Southern Free'

Country artist Hannah Anders has released new single "Southern Free." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen to the single here.

Hannah Anders' latest release "Southern Free" is a rip-roaring good time for anyone who likes a good southern anthem. It pulls all the punches and instantly starts out with solid vocal delivery from Anders and a guitar that electrifies you.

The vocals are high-energy, and they show off Hannah's talent right off the bat. There are some clear influences from both classic rock, and country you might hear someone blaring down an old dirt road. Lyrics such as "Cause we got something they can't understand/Cause we're southern born/and southern raised" expand on the idea that southern life can feel freer, and people are always searching for that. There is also an interesting comparison in the song - "Feet hurt from the hours spent in line/but you're not on the list" and a few lines later "We grab some guys and dance in line/and that's a party we don't miss." This line portrays how Hannah finds more joy in the simpler southern bars and line dancing with friends as opposed to all the chaos and cliques that city life can bring.

Hannah shares, "I'm a southern girl, born and bred, who found herself living in LA and missing so many of the comforts of 'home.' When we sat down to write this song, it began as an anthem not only to the freedom and feeling of southern living but to the southern free spirit that lives in all of us, no matter where you're from."

SOUTHERN FREE

Written by Hannah Anders, Daniel Ford, Bruce Lawrence, and Sean Barton

Produced by DrFord

Country singer and professional performer Hannah Anders has a collection of accolades on her resume. She has never been one to shy away from the stage and has performed at CMA Fest, Summer Fest, Country Thunder, and more. Since 2022 Hannah has been touring Europe with her Miranda Lambert Tribute Band, Kerosene, sharing her music along the way. She's shared the stage with fellow artists like LoCash, Billy Currington, and Keith Anderson, but her reach is not exclusive to the U.S. alone. Hannah has been to the UK twice in 2022, selling out shows and entertaining a slew of international fans.

Hannah Anders won the Los Angeles Akademia Award for Best Country/Rock Song with her powerhouse of an anthem, "Turn It Up." It was later nominated by LOZ Radio for Song Of The Year and held the number-one spot for a month on Australia's Power FM Station. She was even able to tap into her southern heritage when writing a song for the famous Dodge Ram Truck Company and their "Nashville Giveaway" campaign. This new release is just another notch on Hannah's belt that she is grateful to share with the world. It serves as a reminder of not only where she comes from, but where she has been. It is, above all else, a love letter to the place and the people she can call home.

Keep up with Hannah at her website, www.hannahanders.com.