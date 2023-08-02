Hank May Unveils 'I'm Just A Lover Now' From New Album 'Tails'

LA-based singer-songwriter and producer Hank May’s sophomore album, Tails, is due October 6 on Dangerbird Records. In anticipation of the forthcoming release, May is sharing the new song “I’m Just A Lover Now” with an accompanying music video. Pre-order the album HERE.

“This song is a driving fast with the windows down car anthem that sounds like The 1975 meets Elliott Smith meets Weezer,” Hank describes of the new track. “I started playing a solo acoustic version at shows around the time my first album came out, and it had a vibe like ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis. Then I switched to a solo electric version that sounded like ‘Jesse’s Girl’ by Rick Springfield meets ‘Answering Machine’ by The Replacements.”

He continues, “Finally I had a eureka moment in my bed one night listening to the classic song ‘A Real Hero’ by College & Electric Youth from the movie Drive and decided it needed a big synth bass. That brought it into the 21st century. Producer Jon Joseph, with the help of Levi Matulis on drums, helped me take it up a notch and reach its full potential.”

Much of Tails came to fruition whilst May was wandering the streets of Los Angeles, spending time with friends and absorbing even the smallest of details around him. “I put my antennae up pretty high for this one,” he details. Where his debut album One More Taste of the Good Stuff found May more in the indie singer-songwriter space, Tails explores multiple genres.

May and his good friend and collaborator Patrick Taylor were able to experiment with together in May’s home studio. “I intentionally set out to make a pop record with intricate arrangements and was thinking of this as a playlist more so than a narrative album,” May notes.

Additionally, he confirms a residency this September at Hotel Café in Los Angeles, with performances on the 5th, 12th and 19th.

photo credit: Mario Luna