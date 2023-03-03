Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hana Piranha Releases New Single 'The Devil Always Pulls Through'

The music video will be premiering at 3pm ET today.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Gothic songstress Hana Piranha has shared her newest single "The Devil Always Pulls Through." Dark and sprawling, the new track builds from a gentle ballad highlighting Hana's smoky voice to a driving rock opera complete with a haunting melody and multiple string features.

"'The Devil Always Pulls Through' is a song about how much easier it is to give into temptation and be pulled down into dark places than to make decisions that are good for you," Hana explains. "It is a cautionary tale so I hope that any listeners on a dark path will think twice about decisions they're yet to make."

"The Devil Always Pulls Through" is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Music, or your preferred platform. The music video will be premiering at 3pm ET today.

Nightmares, loneliness, and dark desires are the driving forces behind the sound and world of Hana Piranha.

Hana Maria, the daughter of a Catholic priest, was born during a hurricane; a prophetic beginning to the diary that's exposed in her turbulent and often disturbing songwriting. The singer and multi-instrumentalist grew up in Wellington, New Zealand, moving to England at the age of twelve to pursue her dream of becoming a concert violinist.

Disillusioned with the world of classical music, she began pushing boundaries both in art and in life - the two becoming so intertwined that it became hard to know where one began and the other ended. To Hana Piranha, life is nothing but an opportunity to create art, which is why the artist opens her diary so candidly to the world.

Joined by Jim Beck (guitar) and Andrew Lane (drums), the journey documented by the music of Hana Piranha has been an eventful one so far and holds the promise of many more twists and turns to come. You get the feeling that around her, anything could happen.

