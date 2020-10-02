Half Measure Channels the '80s on New Single '1982'

The dreamy indie rock track was written while visiting family.

Today, Half Measure-the new project of Haste the Day's Stephen Keech-unveils his '80s-inspired single, "1982". The dreamy indie rock track was written while visiting family using a portable recording rig set up at his 14-year-old nephew's desk, which just so happened to be the same one Keech had in his room as a kid. He elaborates:

I immediately felt nostalgic. The concept of the song jumped into my head, maybe because the whole house, neighborhood, and the desk I was sitting at all had this 80s vibe. I blended that with my actual experience at a school dance, standing awkwardly, breathing irregularly, and trying to talk to the girl that I liked when she was surrounded by her friends, all while I wore my dad's tie.

"1982" is available to stream on Substream Magazine and all digital streaming platforms.

Half Measure is a musical project founded by multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer/songwriter, Stephen Keech. Keech spent his early days singing and touring in the Solid State Records band Haste the Day, and eventually ended up in Nashville, TN where he made a career writing music for film, TV, and media. Half Measure's debut EP, Somebody Like You, was released in early 2020 by Soundstripe Productions. For more information on Half Measure, follow https://instagram.com/halfmeasureofficial.

