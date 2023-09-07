Hailey Whitters Nominated For New Artist Of The Year At The 57th Annual CMA Awards

It was also announced that Whitters will play Stagecoach 2024, marking her second time at the festival. 

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Hailey Whitters Nominated For New Artist Of The Year At The 57th Annual CMA Awards

The Iowa-born, Nashville-based country star Hailey Whitters earned a nomination for New Artist Of The Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

This nomination marks the first for Whitters at the CMA Awards and follows her New Female Artist Of The Year win at this year’s ACM Awards. Also today, it was announced that Whitters will play Stagecoach 2024, marking her second time at the festival. 

In addition to bringing in her first ACM win and CMA Award nomination this year, Whitters earned her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Everything She Ain’t,” which was recently RIAA-Certified Platinum and spent 69 weeks on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

The song peaked at #15 on the Mediabase Country chart, and earned her the title of Billboard’s July 2023 all-genre Chartbreaker. Whitters performed the song on her morning TV debut on NBC’s TODAY and her late night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

She also made her first appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show after Clarkson performed a Kellyoke cover of “Everything She Ain’t.” The single has been played over 175 million times on TikTok, inspiring multiple trends on the platform.

This summer, Whitters released the six-song EP I’m In Love via Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud Records. In their 4 star review, American Songwriter proclaimed, “Whitters once again shows the breadth and depth of her gifts as a vocalist and songwriter.”

The EP’s title track was named one of the best songs of the week by Whiskey Riff, Billboard and Stereogum, who said, “Whitters can tell a story, but on this one, she tells a feeling. When the song hits right, you can almost feel all that joyous anticipation yourself.” 

I’m In Love is the follow-up to Whitters’ critically-acclaimed album Raised, which garnered raves from The New Yorker, People, New York Magazine and NPR’s Weekend Edition, as well as earning the number one spot on Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Albums list, Grady Smith’s Best Albums of the Year list and Holler’s Best Albums of the Year list. 

Following her headlining Raised tour, supporting Shania Twain on her Queen of Me Tour and tour dates with Dierks Bentley earlier this year, Whitters is nearing the end of a festival-packed summer with performances at Country Thunder, Faster Horses, Country Jam, TidalWave Music Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Pilgrimage Music Festival and more.

Tomorrow, she will hit the road with Eric Church followed by a run of dates supporting Luke Bryan later this fall. Next year, she will join Luke Combs on his Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old Tour. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit here.

Tour Dates

9/8: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater %
9/9: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %
9/10: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %
9/15: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater %
9/17: Louisville, KY - Bourbon and Beyond
9/23: Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
9/28: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^
9/29: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^
9/30: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^
10/6: Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena ^
10/7: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^
10/8: Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion 
10/12: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^
10/13: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^
10/14: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center ^
10/21: Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida 
10/26: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^
10/27: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena ^
10/28: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^
11/1: Hollywood, FL - Stars and Strings 
11/3: Scottsdale, AZ - Dreamy Draw 2023
11/12: Miami, FL - Country Bay Music Festival
11/17: Hays, KS - Fox Theatre
11/18: Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
4/19: Buffalo, NY - Highmark Stadium #
4/26: Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival 
5/3: Jacksonville, FL - EverBank Stadium #
5/10: San Antonio, TX - Alamodome #
5/17: Santa Clara, CA - Levi’s Stadium #
5/31: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium #
6/7: Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium #
6/14: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium #
7/19: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium #
7/26: Landover, MD - FedExField #
8/2: Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium #
8/9: Houston TX - NRG Stadium #

% - with Eric Church
^ - with Luke Bryan
# - with Luke Combs

Photo Credit: Harper Smith



