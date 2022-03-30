Haiku Hands Announce North American Tour Dates

Today, Haiku Hands announces their return to North America this summer with a run of dates throughout the U.S. and Canada. Tickets are on sale at 12 Noon EST/ 9AM PST today. The tour kicks off on June 17th in New York City at Baby's All Right.

Highlights include The Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on June 26th and The Echo in Los Angeles, CA on 30th. They'll make two festival stops at the Queer/Pride Festival in Seattle on June 25th and the 80/35 Fest in Des Moines, IA on July 9th. Full tour dates below.

In 2020, the Australian electronic dance collective Haiku Hands (Beatrice Lewis, Claire Nakazawa and Mie Nakazawa) released their critically acclaimed, self-titled debut album via Mad Decent. With their unparalleled live show, the group quickly amassed legions of fans. Haiku Hands traveled North America opening dates for Sofi Tukker, Cuppcakke, Chai, Tame Impala and more.

Never ones to sit still in the studio, they followed up Haiku Hands with a deluxe edition along with a limited edition classic black vinyl on Spinning Top Records / Mad Decent. The 16 track deluxe edition included new singles "Shoot The Shot," and ''Conclusions" as well as alternate versions of "Onset" and "Fashion Model Art" which joined album favorites such as "Manbitch," and "Not About You."

Rebellious, experimental and wildly unconventional, Haiku Hands was primarily recorded in Melbourne with Joel Ma (Joelistics) and features emblematic collaborations with SOFI TUKKER, Mad Zach, Machine Drum, Mirac, Elgusto of Hermitude and Lewis CanCut. Featuring lead singles "Not About You," "Manbitch" and "Onset," the 12-track LP probes themes including technology, relationships, the absurd and social commentary.

"The record explores an attitude of empowerment, humour and positivity whilst also delving into darker themes and expressions. We aimed to be original in our creative choices, we were influenced by multiple genres and artists but were aiming to create something that sounded new and different," muses Haiku Hands of the album.

Based across Melbourne and Sydney, the core of Haiku Hands is Beatrice Lewis, Claire Nakazawa and Mie Nakazawa. Together, they curate, perform and work as a collective of artists, engaging and exploring social norms with their lyrical and visual content. Their influences range from hip-hop to pop, electronic to dance, and everything beyond.

Watch the trailer for the new tour here:

Tour Dates

June 17 - Baby's Alright - New York City, NY - Tickets

June 24 - The Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC - Tickets

June 25 - Queer/Pride Festival - Seattle, WA - Tickets

June 26 - Holocene - Portland, OR - Tickets

June 28 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA - Tickets

June 30 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA - Tickets

July 09 - 80/35 Music Festival - Des Moines, IA - Tickets

July 13 - Petit Campus - Montreal, QC - Tickets

July 14 - The Baby G - Toronto, ON - Tickets