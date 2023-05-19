HRZN Release Single 'Death Row'

Denver based Alt Punk band HRZN (Horizon) continue to break down the stigma around mental health with the release of their new song and video for 'Death Row."

Pulling from the emotions of feeling stuck in an emotionally abusive relationship, "Death Row" is a song about trying to free yourself at all costs. Riding a rollercoaster of exhilarating and chaotic emotions, the futuristic, eerie rock layers paired with nostalgic pop punk edge pave the way for the fifth wave of emo.

Going with a 'messier' feel and an upbeat and melodic chorus, the track aims to accurately reflect the emotional trials and tribulations of everyday life, with the hopes to raise awareness and advocate for individuals who have been in abusive situations.

The song acts as a charged vessel of emotions and pent up frustrations for the band. Having been compared to "Paramore, but harder", the down to earth group's name nods to a layer of positivity, showing that there will always be something brighter on the horizon. The band, who all have their individual battles with mental health (or as they like to call it, they're neurospicy), aim to shatter the stigma and open healthy dialogues around mental health.

"This song was a lot of fun to make, even if it wasn't a fun topic to write about. The video has so much going on with all of the colors, lights and smoke. While something like that would typically be a bit overwhelming, it was actually really enjoyable and cathartic for us to put all of the energy we could into everything we were doing." - Morgan Elizabeth, Vocalist

Fronted by a non-binary femme, the band aims to represent the underrepresented and foster a community of acceptance. As a group of under-represented 'misfits', HRZN hopes to be a catalyst in leveling the playing field of aspiring musicians, to champion a more diverse, inclusive industry within their genre.

HRZN will embark on their debut headlining tour with a run of Southwest and West Coast dates this spring, kicking off in Colorado Springs and continuing to Denver, Albuquerque, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles and Las Vegas before wrapping in Salt Lake City. See below for a complete list of dates.

Watch the new music video here:

Upcoming Tour Dates

May 25 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

May 26 - Denver, CO - Mercury Cafe

May 27 - Albuquerque, NM - Moonlight Lounge

May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

May 31 - San Diego, CA - Kensington Club

June 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mint

June 2 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

June 3 - Salt Lake City, UT- Beehive