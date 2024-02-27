HOVVDY Share New Single 'Meant' From Self-Titled Double Album

Beloved Texas duo, Hovvdy, share “Meant,” the dynamic new single from their recently announced self-titled double album, Hovvdy, due April 26th on Arts & Crafts.

“Meant reflects on how the most impactful love one can offer is consistency; particularly when life is complicated or derailed. It's a song of gratitude for receiving that kind of love,” Will Taylor explains.

The band's fifth album is a statement piece that finds Charlie Martin and Will Taylor at the height of their powers, broadening the scope of their songwriting and adding new wrinkles to their sound, creating something wholly unique and exhilarating. The collection centers Hovvdy's creative maturation in a true co-production between the band, Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief), and Bennett Littlejohn (bassist, multi-instrumentalist).

The album's singles “Forever,” “Jean,” “Bubba,” and “Portrait” have collectively received praise from Pitchfork, Billboard, The FADER, PAPER Magazine, Consequence, Nylon, Stereogum, Paste, UPROXX, Brooklyn Vegan, Under The Radar, and more.

Hovvdy's exploratory catalog has earned them status as a quiet favorite of rising stars – seen last year as Zach Bryan expressed admiration for Hovvdy's album True Love, indie supergroup boygenius listed it as an inspiration for their record, and beabadoobee named Hovvdy as one of her favorite artists.

Photo Credit: Taylor Clark