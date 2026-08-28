HORIZONTES Compilation From Artificio Label Out Now

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Medellín label Artificio has released Horizontes, an 18-track compilation curated by label founders Passq and Rainmaker. The release marks five years for the imprint, and rather than looking backward, the collection points toward the label's next direction.

The compilation brings together a cross-section of Latin American producers alongside international guests, with a focus on adventurous sound design tuned for the dancefloor. Horizontes is bookended by radiant and reflective ambient pieces from Aeondelit and Ross, and moves across a broad BPM spectrum anchored by low-end pressure.

Direct club mechanics and techno-bass from Passq, Brenda, and Croft set the baseline. p_lem, Soft Collision, and Binary Algorithms sink into spatial dub textures, balancing the high-speed broken beats of Rachiid Paralyzing, Juana Valeria, sepbtt, and Terry Cotta. The compilation also highlights distinct Latin club expressions: Noise Casino's tribal-bass crunch, sub-heavy artillery from WOST & Rainmaker and Entrañas, Eddy Lover XO's Latin bass dynamics, and DJ Forxa's long-awaited slice of Caribbean 'tribal funky coleteo.'

Horizontes is out now and available via Bandcamp.

Tracklist

1. Aeondelit – Pasado Onírico

2. Croft – Pomegranate

3. Brenda – Freeee

4. p_lem – tsh.stm

5. Passq – Nebuleo

6. Noise Casino – Amalgama

7. Entrañas – Revuelto

8. Rainmaker – Hiperbórea

9. Juana Valeria – brks

10. Soft Collision – Secular

11. Binary Algorithms – 8-203X

12. Rachiid Paralyzing – Ego Done

13. Terry Cotta – Flex

14. WOST & Rainmaker - Warparound

15. sepbtt – Sakuretsu

16. Eddy Lover XO – Drama

17. DJ Forxa – Comando (Futura Clube Mix)

18. ross – Toda Una Vida

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