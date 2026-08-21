HEY, NOTHING Release Major Label Debut Album HOUND

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hey, nothing — the Athens, GA-born and bred best friend duo of Tyler Mabry (he/him) and Harlow Phillips (they/them) — have released Hound, their long-awaited studio and major label debut album, via Music Soup / Interscope Records.

hey, nothing almost didn't make it to the beginning. Tyler Mabry and Harlow Phillips met as middle school classmates and soon found playing music together was an anchor as both weathered fraught, traumatic upbringings and sorted out their own identities. Then, sudden success – viral hit songs, sold-out tours, performances at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits, praise from NPR Music, Pigeons & Planes, Stereogum, Alt Press, and more - threw them into a different deep end. For six years they spent nearly every day together, school days pivoting to months on tour, with the two living together in between. There was so little room to breathe, to process all the highs and lows of what each had seen, they reached an impasse: To avoid breaking up before the band truly came into focus, the duo had to rediscover their friendship and their love for making music.

On the other side of everything is Hound – the proper introduction to everything hey, nothing have gone through and everything they want to become.

hey, nothing will bring Hound on the road later this year for a five-week North American tour, followed by a UK/EU run.

Tour Dates

9/22 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy

9/24 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/26 - Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall

9/27 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

9/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/1 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

10/2 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

10/4 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/6 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

10/7 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

10/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

10/11 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

10/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

10/14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

10/16 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

10/17 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews Hall

10/18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

10/20 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

10/21 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

10/23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

10/26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/27 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

10/30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

11/10 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan's

11/12 - Glasgow, UK - St. Luke's

11/13 - Edinburgh, UK - Cabaret Voltaire

11/15 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

11/16 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

11/17 - London, UK - The Garage

11/19 - Bristol, UK - Strange Brew

11/21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tolhuistin

11/22 - Paris, France - Boule Noire

11/24 - Berlin, Germany - Modus

11/25 - Cologne, Germany - Artheater

Tracklist

Black Bear

Boat Garage

Long Time Leaver (feat. Bea Porges)

Beluga Whale (Call Again)

Drywall

Walk Forever

Seeing You

Drink your honey

When the Rain Comes

Arteries

More on hey, nothing and Hound

Tyler Mabry and Harlow Phillips were still only juniors in high school when their third single 'i haunt ur dreams,' went from a teenage joke to a breakout hit, racking up three million views overnight. At the time, songwriting was an escape more than a catharsis. Amidst coming out at a young age, Phillips battled suicidal ideations, mental health episodes, and alcoholism. Mabry, too, had reckoned with addiction, but from the perspective of watching loved ones destroy themselves. Before either reached adulthood, they had learned to live with grief in various forms. They had already been through everything together, and it was before everything else had even started.

'i haunt ur dreams' was how most people found out about the band, including Tommy Trautwein, who became their co-producer, collaborator, and bassist. Since then, everything has been breakneck momentum. The online fervor that greeted their early releases quickly led to more viral hits, an opening slot for Cage The Elephant, and performances at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Hinterland. Throughout, the duo kept writing new songs at a furious clip.

From their 2023 project We're Starting To Look Like Each Other to 2024's Maine EP and 2025's harrowing concept EP 33°, the duo documented generational experience with the wisdom of young adults forced to grow up too fast in a chaotic 21st century and with the storytelling acumen you might expect from a band whose name nods to Stephen Chbosky's coming-of-age classic The Perks Of Being A Wallflower. Listeners quickly latched on to the brutal honesty of hey, nothing's music, all conveyed in a blend of rock, punk, and folk nodding to formative influences including Big Thief, Modern Baseball, and Frightened Rabbit while often coalescing into a charmingly ragged middle ground more akin to an Americana-tinged indie.

When conceiving Hound, hey, nothing also reconsidered what they wanted to convey in their songwriting. After the fervent response to Maine and 33°, they felt an obligation to continue making heartbreaking music, but found themselves worn out by it. Instead, they began thinking about how to reframe the ideas and experiences they were still processing through their songs. For both, that meant continuing to dissect their relationships with their families and being 'catapulted into adulthood,' but seeking to move on from anger and hurt and instead locate gratitude.

'In your twenties, you're thinking about your parents, and some of the things they went through, but I wanted to take a different approach on this record,' Phillips explains. 'We're now talking about being thankful for how they've improved. It's more a happy reflection than being so sad all the time.'

Hound unspooled slowly, with songs written on the road, separately, then together. Along the way, Mabry and Phillips had reached a point of burnout and decided to take a break for several months — to live independently from one another, to pause any attempt to write music. When they reconvened, everything about hey, nothing felt vibrant again.

'I look at Hound as a big learning curve and confidence boost,' Phillips says, describing the album as a roundabout story of all the ways the two have grown in the last two years. 'This is what we want to create, this is how we want it to sound.'

'We made it through those first few fever dream years of touring and releasing music,' Mabry concludes. 'Now we're asking: What now? Who are we? That's what we're finding out.'

Photo Credit: Trent Wayne



Photo Credit: Trent Wayne

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