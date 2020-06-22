H.E.R. Releases New Song 'I Can't Breathe' & Announces Special Black Music Month Edition of 'Girls With Guitars'

Ten-time nominated/two-time Grammy Award winner H.E.R. returned last week with a special Black Music Month edition of her popular "Girls With Guitars" Instagram live series. Sponsored by RCA Records in conjunction with their "Black Sounds Beautiful" campaign, last week's guests included label artists Miguel, Koffee, A$AP Ferg and more. H.E.R. has chosen the Rock The Vote organization as the donation recipient to increase awareness and stress the importance of voter education and registration for young people. Visit RockTheVote.org to learn more. RCA Records will also be launching their own "KNOW YOUR WORTH" voter education initiative in the coming weeks.

Since the April launch of "Girls With Guitars", H.E.R.'s guests have included Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge, Willow Smith, Chloe x Halle, Tori Kelly, Alessia Cara, Lianna La Havas, Nai Palm (Hiatus Kaiyote) and more. Companies such as Amazon Music, which donated $30K to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Fender, Lyft, Beats By Dre, Glossier and Revolve joined as sponsors. Past episodes can be viewed on H.E.R.'s YouTube channel.

H.E.R. has also released her riveting new song "I Can't Breathe", written in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other Black lives lost to police brutality. Debuted during her iHeartRadio Living Room concert, the song has been lauded by the media including NPR's All Songs Considered, Access Hollywood, Variety, Pitchfork, TMZ, Billboard and more.

Listen below!

Related Articles View More Music Stories