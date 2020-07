Ten-time nominated/two-time Grammy Award winner H.E.R. has released new song 'Do To Me' out now through RCA Records/Sony Music.

Listen below!

Just in time for Summer, H.E.R. is bringing some reggae vibes and a nostalgic groove with 'Do To Me', which can be listened to here.

The release follows her recent song 'I Can't Breathe' written in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other Black lives lost to police brutality.

